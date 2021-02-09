Marriott International Expects to More Than Double Its All-Inclusive Portfolio Under Agreement with Sunwing Travel Group | State

BETHESDA, Md., February 9, 2021 / PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE / –Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today announced a planned expansion of its all-inclusive portfolio through a long-term agreement with the hotel division of Sunwing Travel Group , Blue Diamond Resorts, which has an extensive portfolio of resort properties across the Caribbean, central America and Mexico. The deal is expected to propel Marriott into the list of the world’s top 10 all-inclusive players by adding 19 franchised resorts totaling nearly 7,000 rooms in six destinations and more than doubling the company’s presence in the all-inclusive segment to 33 properties. by 2025. The majority of properties are expected to convert to Marriott’s Autograph Collection by mid-2021.

“We are delighted to be working with Sunwing Travel Group and expanding into two new leisure destinations St. Lucia and Antigua,” said Tony Capuano, Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, Marriott International. “Blue Diamond’s expertise in the all-inclusive segment and high-quality resorts will help ensure these properties are great additions to the Marriott portfolio. Today’s signing is a testament to Marriott International’s scale and loyalty platform, and we look forward to providing travelers seeking an all-inclusive experience with more choices in the Caribbean and Latin America. “

Marriott International launched its all-inclusive multi-brand portfolio platform in August 2019 and has 9 hotels open across Costa Rica, Barbados and Mexico with 5 additional hotels in the pipeline in Mexico, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Brazil. With today’s deal, 19 more are expected to join the portfolio. The platform will offer the company’s 145 million Marriott Bonvoy members the opportunity to earn and redeem points for the convenient concept and at one price.

“We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Marriott International and to introduce Blue Diamond Resorts’ portfolio of hotels to their Autograph Collection brand,” said Stephen hunter, CEO, Sunwing Travel Group. “Our luxurious and award-winning hotels will benefit from Marriott’s world-renowned reputation and esteemed travel program, while reinforcing our mission to deliver unparalleled vacation experiences to guests.”

The following stations should be converted to the autograph collection:

Mexico

Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa, 840 rooms

343 Hideaway rooms at Royalton Riviera Cancun

566 rooms Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun

332 rooms Planet Hollywood Adults Scene Cancun

457 rooms Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa

Dominican Republic

Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa, 730 rooms

Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa 320 rooms

525 rooms Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa

317 rooms Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Casino

168-room hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana

Jamaica

352 rooms Royalton White Sands Montego Bay

228 rooms Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay

140-room hideaway at Royalton Negril

407 rooms Royalton Negril Resort & Spa

St. Lucia

290 rooms Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa

166 bedroom hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia

Antigua

294 rooms Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa

Costa Rica

294 rooms Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

All-inclusive multi-brand portfolio

Given the growing demand for upscale and luxury all-inclusive stays, Marriott International previously announced that it would leverage eight of its 30 iconic global brands in the all-inclusive category: The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin Hotels, W Hotels, Autograph Collection, Tribute Portfolio and Delta Hotels by Marriott. Today’s deal reflects the addition of 19 resorts to Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, a curated collection of remarkably independent hotels hand-selected for their inherent craftsmanship and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality . Guests will revel in an elevated all-inclusive leisure vacation experience with a unique aesthetic design, rewarding programs, and re-imagined dynamic dining options, as well as enhanced spa and wellness offerings.

Marriott’s commitment to clean up protocols

Hotels in the Marriott portfolio adhere to Marriott International’s Cleaning Engagement Protocols created in collaboration with leading experts in food and water safety, hygiene and infection prevention, and hotel operations. These protocols include the mandatory wearing of a mask for all hotel employees and the use of electrostatic sprayers and disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to disinfect the surfaces of the rooms. hotels. In addition, the company has changed its operational food and beverage practices, creating a new approach to buffets and in-room dining. Metrics include, but are not limited to, touchless, low-touch service, digital menus, pre-plated mini-buffet options, and a hybrid buffet with self-guided serving elements around individually plated or wrapped selections .

Note on forward-looking statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of US federal securities laws, including planned additions to Marriott’s system, hotel renovations and brand conversions, our growth pipeline, trends demand for certain types of products and in certain markets, etc. statements regarding possible future events or expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to many evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those we identify below and ‘Other risk factors that we identify in our US Securities and Exchange Commission Records, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Risks that may affect any forward-looking statements in this press release include the duration and scope of COVID-19, including the location and extent of virus outbreaks and the availability of effective treatments or vaccines; its short- and long-term impact on travel demand, transitory and group activities, and consumer confidence levels; actions governments, businesses and individuals have taken or may take in response to the pandemic, including limiting or prohibiting in-person travel and / or gatherings or imposing occupancy or other restrictions on accommodation or other facilities; the impact of the pandemic and the measures taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies, travel and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of the impact of COVID-19 on rates of unemployment and discretionary consumer spending; the ability of our owners and franchisees to successfully manage the impacts of COVID-19; the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides or effective treatments or vaccines become available; general economic uncertainty in major world markets and deteriorating global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of the measures we and our owners and franchisees take to reduce operating costs and / or improve certain health and cleanliness protocols at our hotels; competitive conditions in the accommodation industry; relationships with clients and landowners; and the availability of capital to finance growth and renovation. Each of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc.(NASDAQ: MAR) is based at Bethesda, Maryland, United States, and includes a portfolio of over 7,500 properties under 30 major brands spanning 132 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses resorts around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its award-winning travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebookand @MarriottIntl ​​on Twitterand Instagram.

About Sunwing Travel Group

The largest integrated travel agency in North America, Sunwing Travel Group is comprised of Sunwing Vacations and Vacation Express, two of the leading leisure tour operators North America; Sunwing Airlines, From Canada first leisure airline; SunwingJets, a luxury private jet charter service; SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings, two large travel retail companies; NexusTours, a full service destination management company; and Blue Diamond Resorts, the Group’s hotel management company, an innovative organization that manages popular resort brands across the Caribbean and Mexico. Since its creation in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio of 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries, including award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton luxury hotels, adult-only brands Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton CHIC, Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts and Mystique by Royalton. For more information on Sunwing Travel Group, please visit www.sunwingtravelgroup.com.

Contact:

Felicia Arguello

[email protected]

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435278/Royalton_Antigua_Aerial__1.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435277/Marriott_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Marriott International