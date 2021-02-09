New Zealand Stock Exchange cyberattack also targeted insurers, banks and financial firms





More than 100 banks, exchanges, insurers and other financial companies around the world were the target of the same type of cyberattack that crippled the New Zealand Stock Exchange in August, although they did not suffer the same damage. According to the Financial Services Information Sharing & Analysis Center, a network of financial companies sharing information about cyber threats, most companies have responded to the attacks by increasing their cybersecurity spending, including recruiting outside help. Trading on the New Zealand Stock Exchange was halted for four days when the DDoS attack – short for distributed denial of service – flooded its network with traffic. “Once we realized this was a concerted campaign and we started alerting all of our members, they were able to defend themselves more effectively, demonstrating the power of information sharing in today’s environment. cyber threats, ”said Jerry Perullo, chief information officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and president of FS-ISAC. The group refused to identify the companies attacked. Banks, brokers, insurers and other businesses have been ramping up spending on cybersecurity for at least four years, as services move online and attacks escalate. Cyber ​​spending jumped 15% last year, equivalent to nearly $ 1 billion for each of America’s largest banks. Most Financial Firms Expect Cyber ​​Spending to Increase Again This Year, Deloitte Says survey published in November. The targeted businesses have all received some form of payment request to avoid the attacks. Some have missed the ransom emails, only to find them in spam folders after being alerted by FS-ISAC. Although the notes were sometimes signed by known North Korean or Russian groups, the perpetrators have not been identified. No company in the information-sharing network has paid a ransom, according to Teresa Walsh, FS-ISAC’s intelligence officer. Many saw the author’s deadline pass without incident, while a few suffered severe attacks. The worst damage, aside from NZX, has been a few minutes of downtime for these companies, she said. Photograph: The New Zealand Stock Exchange building, operated by NZX Ltd., center, is in Wellington, New Zealand, in this photo on Monday, August 31, 2020. Photo credit: Birgit Krippner / Bloomberg. Copyright 2021 Bloomberg.

