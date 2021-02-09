Polls predict global corn and soybean stocks to tighten: daily grain market





Industry analysts expect the USDA to cut its forecast for US and therefore global stocks at the end of this season tonight. This is according to a survey of industry analysts by Refinitiv. The USDA will release its monthly estimates of global supply and demand tonight at 5 p.m. UK time. Cuts in US stocks are expected to lead to similar cuts in global stocks. This would show a tighter global supply and demand situation for corn and soybeans. Demand from China is arguably the biggest reason US and global corn stocks are expected to decline this season. Last month, the USDA forecast Chinese imports of 17.5Mt against 7.6Mt last season. But since the last official report, US officials in China have raised their forecast to 22.0Mt and the US has already sold 17.7Mt for export this season. As a result, there is speculation that the USDA may increase its Chinese corn import forecast tonight. Only small reductions in US (-0.1Mt) and world wheat (-0.3Mt) stocks are expected. Small reductions are also expected in Brazilian and Argentinian crop estimates for corn and soybeans. For example, the market expects a Brazilian corn crop of around 108.4 Mt, 0.6 Mt below the USDA January report. Many crops in South America got off to a rough start due to dry weather until the end of 2020. Welcome rain arrived in January as the first crops were at critical stages for yield formation. Rain has improved soil moisture levels in many areas. However, it is not clear whether this was enough or on time to avoid losses. US officials in Brazil recently estimated the country’s corn production at 105.0Mt, 4.0Mt below the USDA’s January report. As a result, the South American harvest will still be a source of uncertainty for some time. The potential impact? Prices can rise or fall sharply when USDA estimates are different from market expectations. For example, Chicago corn futures (May 21) gained $ 9.84 / t on the day the January 2021 report was released after USDA unexpectedly reduced corn production and inventories in the USA. UK feed wheat futures (May 21) rose £ 4.75 / t on that day. Tonight, if the USDA cuts US or global stocks by less than the market expects, prices could come down. This could be the result of minimal or minor changes in Chinese import forecasts or, or unchanged South American production figures. Conversely, if the reductions in US and global stocks are larger than expected, prices could rise. This could be the result of larger imports or a larger-than-expected reduction in South American production figures. However, if the difference between the USDA estimate and market expectations is small, the price change may be limited.

