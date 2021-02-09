Bitcoin Hits New Highs, Oil Rises As Outlook Improves As US Stocks Expected To Pull Back As Markets Wait For Further Stimulus Currency News | Financial and business news





Tesla sent Bitcoin price to record high NurPhoto / Getty Images Bitcoin surged to a record high on Tuesday and oil continued to rally, while U.S. stocks were on track to relax after hitting new highs on Monday. The bitcoin price climbed to $ 48,000 for the first time after electric car maker Tesla said it was investing in the digital token, before pulling back slightly. Meanwhile, Dow Jones Futures were down 0.09%, S&P 500 Futures were down 0.08% and Future Nasdaq were 0.11% lower as of 4:20 a.m. ET. Night in Asia, China CSI 300 The stock index jumped 2.19% to close at its highest level in 13 years, with investors betting on a rapid and continued economic recovery. From Japan Nikkei 225 increased by 0.4%. Read more:Wall Street resident IPO expert shares strategy behind his ETF which returned 107% last year – plus 3 risks for the current IPO boom and 5 offers to watch this year In Europe, the Stoxx 600 was 0.23% lower at the start of the session while the UK FTSE 100 had slipped 0.05%. As equity investors paused, oil hit a 13-month high, supported by growing investor expectations for a strong recovery in demand in 2021. Brent Futures were up 0.18% Tuesday morning to $ 60.81 a barrel, its highest level since before the coronavirus pandemic in January 2020. WTI gross was up 0.28% to $ 58.15 a barrel. “Oil extended its recent gains yesterday as a combination of hopes for a US stimulus package combined with lingering supply concerns supported prices,” said David Madden, market analyst at the trading platform. CMC Markets. “Last week, US oil stocks fell to their lowest level in 11 months, which could be interpreted as growing demand for oil. [The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries] maintained their production plans, which wasn’t much of a surprise. “ Democrats in Congress are pushing forward President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package this week and are hoping to push it through with or without Republicans’ consent. Bitcoin’s remarkable rally continued, led by Elon Musk’s company Tesla announcing that it had invested $ 1.5 billion in cryptocurrency and may start accepting it as payment. The bitcoin price rose to just over $ 48,000 for the first time Tuesday in European trade. It was the latest 19.7% rise to $ 46,743 on the Bitstamp exchange. Read more:Goldman Sachs Says Reflation Trading Is On The Move And These 5 Market Dynamics That Could ‘Materially Change’ As Price Pressures Build Up Tesla’s announcement “was the catalyst that disrupted the crypto-haters’ basic case that there really is no institutional interest behind this move in cryptos,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at the market at the Oanda currency platform. “All eyes are on the fact that bitcoin will hit $ 50,000 at some point in the near future, and it could go much further if the dollar resumes its fall.” The dollar index fell 0.39% to 90.58 on Tuesday morning, with analysts saying the pivot to stocks likely to benefit from higher growth – known as “reflation trade” – had flipped the greenback. A disappointing jobs report on Friday also weighed on the currency. Sophia Ng, analyst at MUFG, said: “Reflation professions are becoming a major theme for global markets due to the fiscal stimulus and the accelerated pace of COVID-19 vaccination around the world, which brings a support for stock markets and commodity prices. “

