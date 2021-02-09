Business
Centene Launches Organizational Restructuring Effort, Eliminates 3K Employees, 1.5K Job Vacancies
Centene Corporation is the subject of a major organizational restructuring initiative to increase efficiency and scale, executives told investors Tuesday morning.
CEO Michael Neidorff said during Centene’s earnings call that the effort would eliminate 3,000 employees from the company and eliminate 1,500 vacant jobs. The initiative is expected to reduce Centene’s workforce by around 6%, he said.
Nixing the open jobs was originally featured as part of Centene’s Investor Day in December, Neidorff said. In determining where to make changes, he said the company was focusing on “innovation, growth and agility” in its strategy.
“The reductions are primarily in areas where we have significant overlaps from acquisitions and where we have the opportunity to leverage our size and scale to increase our efficiency and stay focused on innovation, growth and innovation. ‘agility,’ he said.
Neidorff also described several headwinds and tailwinds that the company is gearing up for in the coming months. He said Centene expects to be supported by several policy changes undertaken due to COVID-19, such as the suspension of the Medicaid redetermination and the new special registration period on the Affordable Care Act exchanges. which opens shortly.
However, he said changes in the physician fee schedule and potential fluctuations in healthcare utilization due to the pandemic are headwinds to watch.
“Taken together, we would expect them to tend towards the positive,” Neidorff said.
Centene kept its forecast for 2021, but Neidorff said if the company felt it needed to make any adjustments based on these potential impacts, it would do so during the Q1 2021 call.
Centene recorded a profit loss of $ 12 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
In the same quarter a year earlier, the insurer made $ 209 million in profit, according to its earnings report. released Tuesday morning. Despite the fourth quarter loss, Centene’s profit for the full year 2020 increased from the previous year, with the company earning $ 1.8 billion, up 38% from $ 1.3 billion in 2019.
Centene generated $ 28.2 billion in revenue for the quarter. The company beat Wall Street analysts’ earnings forecast, but missed its earnings.
Centene’s annual revenue in 2020 was $ 111.1 billion, up 49% from $ 74.6 billion in 2019.
Centene joins peers to experience weaker fourth quarter results as the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic fully materialize. Humana also posted a loss in the fourth quarter.
Although it recorded a loss in the fourth quarter, Neidorff said in a statement that the insurer’s overall performance in 2020 underscores the success of its growth strategy.
“Building on our leadership position in government sponsored healthcare, we are focused on achieving the next phase of growth through the expansion of our products and geography, advancing our technology strategy and integrating our various capabilities, ”said Neidorff. “Looking ahead, we have great confidence in our ability to pursue our growth strategy in 2021 and beyond.”
At the end of the year, Centene had reached 25.5 million members, up 67% from 2019, largely thanks to the acquisition of rival WellCare which closed in early 2020.
In 2021, the insurer expects earnings per share to be between $ 5 and $ 5.30 and revenues between $ 116.1 and $ 118.1 billion.
