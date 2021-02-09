Hires in the United States fell in December even as job vacancies increased





FILE – In this file photo from December 10, 2020, a ‘Now Hiring’ sign hangs on the front wall of a Harbor Freight Tools store in Manchester, NHUS employers sharply cut hires in December, in particular in industries affected by a pandemic such as restaurants and hotels, as the spike in viral infections and government restrictions weakened the economy that month. The number of available jobs increased slightly and layoffs fell, according to Tuesday’s report from the Department of Labor, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. (AP Photo / Charles Krupa, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) US employers slashed hiring sharply in December, especially industries slammed by the pandemic like restaurants and hotels, as viral infections soared and governments responded with tighter restrictions. The number of available jobs increased slightly and layoffs declined, according to Tuesday’s report from the Department of Labor, known as the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The report provides more detailed details of the labor market than the government’s monthly employment figures. Employers cut hiring by 6.6% in December, to 5.5 million, according to the report. About three-quarters of the decline occurred in a category that includes restaurants, bars, hotels, casinos, concert halls and other entertainment venues. Warehousing and shipping companies have also cut hires, according to the report. On Friday, the government said employers added a meager 49,000 jobs in January, signaling a potential stall in hiring and the economy. This follows a loss of 227,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate fell to 6.3% last month, in part because many unemployed people gave up their job searches and were no longer technically considered unemployed. Tuesday’s report provides aggregate numbers on hiring and vacancies, while Friday’s figure is a net gain after all hires, layoffs and quits are added up. Job vacancies rose only 1.1% in December to 6.6 million, according to the JOLTS report. That leaves the number of job vacancies significantly lower than the pre-pandemic level of 7 million last February. Other measures of available jobs suggest they have fully recovered from the pandemic but are growing much more slowly. Jobs website Indeed.com said last week that posts on its website were now 0.7% higher than in February 2020, before the pandemic escalated. But that’s much slower growth than a year ago, when posts were growing at an annual rate of 9%. And not all sectors have recovered, Indeed said. Jobs in hospitality and tourism are still 35% below pre-pandemic levels, while restaurant jobs are down 13% and arts and entertainment nearly 17%.

