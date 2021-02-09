AkzoNobel share buyback (February 1, 2021 February 5, 2021) Amsterdam Stock Exchange: AKZA





February 9, 2021 AkzoNobel share buyback (February 1, 2021 February 5, 2021) AkzoNobel (AKZA; AKZOY) repurchased 185,263 of its own ordinary shares during the period February 1, 2021 to February 5, 2021 inclusive, at an average price of 85.75 per share. The consideration for the repurchase was 15.89 million. This is part of a buyback program announced on October 21, 2020. AkzoNobel intends to buy back ordinary shares up to a value of 300 million. The total number of shares bought back under this program to date is 1,686,507 ordinary shares for a total amount of 147.42 million. The share buyback is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021. The company has engaged a third party to manage the program and carry out transactions on its behalf. It is expected that the shares will be canceled after the repurchase. The share buyback is implemented within the limits of the authorization granted by the Ordinary General Meeting (AGM) of April 23, 2020. The share buyback program is conducted within the parameters prescribed by the abuse regulations 596/2014 and the safe harbor parameters prescribed by Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 for share buybacks. In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will continue to inform the market of the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at https://www.akzonobel.com/for-investors/shares/share-buyback -overview About AkzoNobel We’ve been pioneering a world of possibilities for bringing surfaces to life for over 200 years. As experts in the manufacture of coatings, there is a good chance that you are only a few meters away from one of our products. Our portfolio of world-class brands, including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon, are trusted by customers around the world. We have been active in over 150 countries and have set ourselves the goal of becoming the global industry leader. This is what you expect from the most sustainable paint company, which has been inventing the future for over two centuries. Not for publication for further information Safe Harbor Declaration

This report contains statements that address key issues such as AkzoNobels’ growth strategy, future financial results, market positions, product development, current products, and product approvals. Such statements should be carefully considered and it should be understood that there are many factors that can cause expected and actual results to differ from such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, changes in raw materials and personnel costs, pensions, physical and environmental risks, legal issues, and legislative, fiscal measures. and other regulatory measures, as well as significant market disruptions. like the impact of pandemics. The declared competitive positions are based on management’s estimates supported by information provided by specialist external agencies. For a more complete analysis of the risk factors affecting our business, please see our latest annual report.

