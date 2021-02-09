CSOP will bring the CSOP STAR 50 Index ETF (ticker: 3109.HK) to the HKEX

HONG KONG – (BUSINESS WIRE) – CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP) is proud to announce the listing of the CSOP STAR 50 Index ETF (ticker symbol: 3109.HK) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As the first Hong Kong-listed ETF that tracks the new SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index (the STAR 50 Index or the Index) in 2020, the CSOP STAR 50 Index ETF will enable global investors to seize the opportunities of investment made by the fast growing high-tech companies and strategic emerging companies that are listed on the Star Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the Star Market). With a quote price of around HKD15.6 per unit, a trading lot of 100 and a management fee of 0.99%, the CSOP STAR 50 Index ETF will start trading on February 10, 2021. Upon its listing creation, 3109.HK received 92.3 million RMB initially. investment.

Officially called the Science and Technology Innovation Council of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Star Market is China’s response to the Nasdaq. As one of Asia’s fast growing equity boards, it now includes over 222 companies,1 with a total market value of over USD 550 billion. It is believed that the Star Marketplace will be well positioned to attract a large number of listings of booming Chinese companies as the United States restricts the listing of Chinese companies.

In the context of the rise of scientific and technological innovation companies in China, the STAR 50 index tracks the 50 stocks with the largest market capitalization and good liquidity listed on the Star market.2 Designed to serve China’s national science and technology innovation strategy, the index includes sectors that can define future development, including information technology, health care, telecommunications services, industries, consumer discretionary and materials. All the companies making up the index have advantages in basic technologies and enjoy wide market recognition. Based on historical data, the STAR 50 Index has achieved returns of 4.69% from the start of 2021 to January 27, 2021, comparable to the CSI 500 Index of 3%. The index has a total market capitalization of 477.5 billion RMB as of December 31, 2020. 3 The products following the STAR 50 index in domestic China have already accumulated to 27.4 billion RMB as of February 3, 2021. 4

As a leading ETF manager in Hong Kong, CSOP has already been dedicated to providing ETF / ETP to global investors for 9 years. Half of the most traded ETF / ETP in Hong Kong from CSOP5, CSOP has already established its brand as a reliable ETF issuer in Hong Kong.

Melody He, Managing Director, Head of Business Development and Product Strategy and Solutions, says the STAR 50 Index is widely regarded as an index representing the performance of rising stars in China’s science and technology industries and we are very happy to bring 3109.HK track this index to the market. Technology is reshaping our lives at an unprecedented rate. Listing 3109.HK with ICBC CSOP S&P New China Sectors ETF (3167.HK), CSOP Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (3033.HK), CSOP Yinhua CSI 5G Communications Theme ETF (3193.HK)6 will help investors to seize investment opportunities within fast growing China in a simple and transparent way.

For further details, including risk factors, please refer to the offering documents.

About CSOP Asset Management Limited

CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP) was founded in 2008 as the first offshore asset manager set up by a regulated asset management company in China. With a focus on investments in China, CSOP manages public and private funds, as well as investment advisory services to Asian and global investors. In addition, CSOP is best known as a leader in ETFs in Asia. As of December 31, 2020, CSOP had $ 10 billion in assets under management.

This material has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission.



Issuer: CSOP Asset Management Limited



Please refer to the offering documents for the disclaimer of the index provider.

IMPORTANT: investing involves risks. The investment value may increase or decrease. The information on past performance presented is no guarantee of future performance. Investors should refer to the Prospectus and the Key Product Facts Statement for further details, including product characteristics and risk factors. Investors should not rely solely on this material to make investment decisions.

The CSOP STAR 50 Index ETF (the Compartment) is a sub-fund of the CSOP ETF Series OFC, which is an open-ended open-end fund company with sub-funds established under Hong Kong law with variable capital with limited liability and separate liability between sub-funds. The Sub-Fund is a physical ETF and invests primarily in Chinese A Shares listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the STAR advice) from the People’s Republic of China primarily through the manager’s renminbi-qualified foreign institutional investor status and / or Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to provide investment results which, before deduction of fees and expenses, closely match the performance of the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 index (the Index). The Sub-Fund is denominated in RMB.

The capital of the Sub-Fund is not guaranteed and your investments may suffer losses. There can be no assurance that the Sub-Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The index is a new index. The Sub-Fund may be riskier than other exchange-traded funds which follow more established indices with a longer operating history.

Investments in the STAR Board may result in significant losses for the Sub-Fund and its investors.

The Sub-Funds’ investments are concentrated in companies focused on technological innovation. Many of the companies that focus on technological innovation have relatively short operating histories. Technology companies are often characterized by relatively higher volatility in price performance compared to other economic sectors. Companies in the tech sector also face intense competition, and there may also be significant government intervention, which can have a negative effect on profit margins. Rapid changes could render the products and services offered by these companies obsolete. These companies are also subject to risks of loss or impairment of intellectual property rights or licenses, cybersecurity risks leading to undesirable legal, financial, operational and reputational consequences. The value of the Sub-Fund may be more volatile than that of a fund with a more diversified investment portfolio.

The Sub-Funds’ investments are concentrated in a single geographic region (ie Mainland China) and the STAR market. As such, it may be subject to greater volatility than broad-based funds.

Mainland China is considered an emerging market, and investments in the Mainland China market may be subject to greater economic, political, tax, currency, regulatory, volatility, and liquidity risks than those of more developed countries. The A-share market is volatile and unstable (eg due to the suspension of certain stocks or government intervention) than those in more developed markets.

The price of Shares on the SEHK is determined by market factors such as the demand for and supply of the Shares. Consequently, the Shares may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the NAV of the Sub-Funds.

Please note that the investment risks listed above are not exhaustive and investors should read the Prospectus and the Key Product Facts Statement in detail before making any investment decision.

1 Source: Shanghai Stock Exchange, as of January 27, 2021

2 Source: China Securities Index Co., Ltd, November 27, 2019 – November 27, 2020

3 Source: Bloomberg

4 Source: Bloomberg

5 Source: Bloomberg, average daily revenue from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019

6 CSOP Yinhua CSI 5G Communications Theme ETF is a feeder fund. Its master fund, Yinhua CSI 5G

ETF Communication, is not authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission to offer directly to the public in Hong Kong.