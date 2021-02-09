Battle lines drawn in the American extradition fight against British billionaire Lynch

LONDON (Reuters) – British tech billionaire Michael Lynch on Tuesday began his fight against extradition to the United States to face charges for the sale of the software company he co-founded, as part of of a test of an extradition treaty according to critics.

British entrepreneur Mike Lynch arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court, London, Great Britain on February 9, 2021. REUTERS / Hannah McKay

U.S. prosecutors want the 55-year-old to stand trial in the U.S. on 17 counts, including securities fraud, related to the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) as part of the ‘an $ 11 billion deal in 2011.

Lynch categorically denies the charges.

The battle lines were drawn on whether the British or American legal system should prevail.

Lynch’s attorney, Alex Bailin, told Westminster Magistrates Court that the United States is not the global marshal of business.

We say this case belongs here in Britain; these are events, the overwhelming majority of which occurred in the UK, involving a UK citizen with strong lifelong ties to the UK in relation to a UK company whose shares were listed on the London Stock Exchange, he said.

Bailin said the extradition should be refused due to the forum’s ban, a provision that gives courts the power to refuse extradition if it is more appropriate to hear the case in Britain.

The Department of Justice cannot usurp the role of UK law enforcement and UK courts, he said.

The protection provided by the forum bar is an essential safeguard for the rest of us. And that is why this matter is important.

The United States, however, has said that although Autonomy is an English company preparing its books in England, it has persuaded an American company to pay too much for it.

Let’s check the reality, his lawyer Mark Summers said.

(Lynch) may be a British citizen, he may have long ties to the UK, but once he targets his dishonest activities in the US on such a monumental scale, he cannot expect – like any other English CEO could not expect – to be immune from the US court system.

As such, he said, this was a big deal for the US criminal justice system.

CIVIL JUDGMENT

HP has previously sued former Lynch and Autonomys chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain in London for $ 5 billion, claiming they fraudulently inflated the value of the company before the sale.

The judgment in the civil lawsuit, in which Lynch took the stand to argue that HP’s mismanagement had destroyed Autonomys’ value, is awaited. The extradition decision will follow this judgment.

The case raises questions about Britain’s extradition treaty with the United States, a deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said was unbalanced.

British lawmaker and former cabinet minister David Davis was in court.

He was one of five former British cabinet ministers, including four from the ruling Conservative Party, who signed a letter to the Times newspaper last month saying Lynch should not be extradited.

The government cannot stand idly by as another Briton risks being handed over to the US justice system in this way, the letter said.