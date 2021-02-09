Business
Battle lines drawn in the American extradition fight against British billionaire Lynch
LONDON (Reuters) – British tech billionaire Michael Lynch on Tuesday began his fight against extradition to the United States to face charges for the sale of the software company he co-founded, as part of of a test of an extradition treaty according to critics.
U.S. prosecutors want the 55-year-old to stand trial in the U.S. on 17 counts, including securities fraud, related to the sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard (HP) as part of the ‘an $ 11 billion deal in 2011.
Lynch categorically denies the charges.
The battle lines were drawn on whether the British or American legal system should prevail.
Lynch’s attorney, Alex Bailin, told Westminster Magistrates Court that the United States is not the global marshal of business.
We say this case belongs here in Britain; these are events, the overwhelming majority of which occurred in the UK, involving a UK citizen with strong lifelong ties to the UK in relation to a UK company whose shares were listed on the London Stock Exchange, he said.
Bailin said the extradition should be refused due to the forum’s ban, a provision that gives courts the power to refuse extradition if it is more appropriate to hear the case in Britain.
The Department of Justice cannot usurp the role of UK law enforcement and UK courts, he said.
The protection provided by the forum bar is an essential safeguard for the rest of us. And that is why this matter is important.
The United States, however, has said that although Autonomy is an English company preparing its books in England, it has persuaded an American company to pay too much for it.
Let’s check the reality, his lawyer Mark Summers said.
(Lynch) may be a British citizen, he may have long ties to the UK, but once he targets his dishonest activities in the US on such a monumental scale, he cannot expect – like any other English CEO could not expect – to be immune from the US court system.
As such, he said, this was a big deal for the US criminal justice system.
CIVIL JUDGMENT
HP has previously sued former Lynch and Autonomys chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain in London for $ 5 billion, claiming they fraudulently inflated the value of the company before the sale.
The judgment in the civil lawsuit, in which Lynch took the stand to argue that HP’s mismanagement had destroyed Autonomys’ value, is awaited. The extradition decision will follow this judgment.
The case raises questions about Britain’s extradition treaty with the United States, a deal Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said was unbalanced.
British lawmaker and former cabinet minister David Davis was in court.
He was one of five former British cabinet ministers, including four from the ruling Conservative Party, who signed a letter to the Times newspaper last month saying Lynch should not be extradited.
The government cannot stand idly by as another Briton risks being handed over to the US justice system in this way, the letter said.
Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alex Richardson and Bernadette Baum
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]