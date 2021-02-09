Orient EuroPharma acquires a stake in Quantum Genomics Paris Stock Exchange: ALQGC





PARIS and NEW YORK, February 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth – FR0011648971 – ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of drugs directly targeting the brain to treat hard-to-treat / resistant hypertension and heart failure, today announced that Orient EuroPharma Co. Ltd (OEP) has acquired a stake in the company. Last September, OEP and Quantum Genomics announced the signing of an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize firibastat in South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. As part of this agreement, OEP acquired a minority stake in the capital of Quantum Genomics, thus strengthening cooperation between the two companies. “This investment once again demonstrates Orient EuroPharma’s confidence in our company. We are delighted to welcome a new shareholder with solid expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and a positioning complementary to ours. This supports our strategy to bring a new, unique and patented globally. therapeutic class of drugs for the treatment of difficult-to-treat / resistant hypertension and heart failure on the market,“ said Jean-Philippe Milon, CEO of Quantum Genomics. OEP today subscribed to a reserved capital increase of 870,000 euros, at a price of 4.83 euros per share, which corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the last twenty trading sessions, without discount. The shares issued are subject to a mandatory blocking period of three years. The settlement and delivery of the new ordinary shares and their admission to trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris are scheduled for February 25, 2021 at the latest. New shares are subject to all legal provisions and are treated in the same way as old shares. The new shares will carry rights and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth Paris market under the same ISIN code FR0011648971 – ALQGC. About Orient EuroPharma

Founded in 1982, Orient EuroPharma (OEP) became officially listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange in 2003. Initially, the company was a distributor of prescription drugs, but has now grown into a large-scale multinational pharmaceutical company. The core competencies of the company not only include pharmaceutical innovation, R&D, manufacturing, sales and clinical trials, but have significantly increased the operational efficiency of the company through vertical integration to provide customers more comprehensive services. In 2019, the company exceeded 1,000 employees worldwide, of which around 40% are foreign personnel, and the combined turnover exceeded NT $ 6 billion. About quantum genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular drugs based on the inhibition of cerebral aminopeptidase A (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world to explore this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company is based on 20 years of academic research from the University of Paris-Descartes and the laboratory led by Dr Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collge de France (National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM) / Center National Research Scientist (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even resistant hypertension cases (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one patient out of two diagnosed with a severe heart failure die within five years). Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris stock exchange (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and is listed on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF). For more information, visit www.quantum-genomics.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Contact

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos