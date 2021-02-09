First Look: Audi e-tron GT quattro and RS e-tron GT 2022

Audi’s march towards electrification took some important milestones today with the unveiling of a Grand Touring pair brimming with technology, performance and real-world practicality.

The e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT are all-electric all-wheel-drive four-door coupes that double the size of the e-tron family’s stable in Canada, joining the SUV and Sportback models. They also defined a design and mechanical blueprint for the dozen e-trons that Audi has pledged to deploy by 2025.

The German luxury maker has a long history of exceptional design language, inside and out, so little surprise the e-tron GT is (and we’ll keep that singular for now and showcase some – some of the RS features in a bit) athletic graceful in appearance, and, one assumes, in manner.

Let’s dive into the mechanics of the GT, which illustrates not only Audi’s technical prowess, but also the peak performance of electric vehicles. As mentioned, the GT is four-wheel drive, using a synchronous motor continuously on the front axle at single speed; and one on the two-speed rear axle. This two-speed transmission allows a “boost” or launch control function with the first gear in short gear providing quick acceleration – from zero to 100 km / h in 4.1 seconds in the base GT; and 3.3 in the RS, according to Audi – while the larger second gear engages out of line with gradual application of throttle and during normal operation.

Power output is, according to press releases, 350 kW (476 hp) and 465 lb-ft of torque for the base GT, and 440 kW (598 hp) and 612 lb-ft of torque for the RS. However, the two electric motors are designed to keep reserves available for what Audi calls “extreme driving situations,” which translates to 390 kW (530 hp) on tap for 2.5 seconds in the base model. in “boost” mode; and 475 kW (646 hp) in the RS.

Audi’s four-decade-old Quattro all-wheel drive technology takes on an electrified personality in the e-tron GT, with the dynamic management system regulating the distribution of drive torque between the axles based on road conditions. road. Likewise, two selectable drive modes engaged by steering wheel paddles provide minimal battery regeneration – called “ navigation ” – to aggressive regeneration. An automatic adjustment regulates between the two based on the data of the navigation route and on-board sensors.

The Audi e-tron GT quattro. Audi AG

The RS e-tron GT is classified by Audi as a “coupe” despite its four doors. Audi AG

Using a DC terminal, the GT will recharge energy up to 100 kilometers in just over five minutes. Recharging from 5 to 80% under ideal conditions takes less than 23 minutes, according to Audi. Audi AG

The Audi e-tron GT quattro, left, and the Audi RS e-tron GT. Audi AG

Performance oozes from every pore of the driver-centric RS cabin. Audi AG

Another view of the RS e-tron GT cockpit. Audi AG

Now about this battery. It is an 85 kWh (93 kWh gross) lithium-ion unit made up of 33 cell modules, each incorporating 12 pocket cells. With a system voltage of 800 volts, the power system allows high continuous output and, more importantly, short charge times. Using a DC terminal, the GT achieves a maximum charging capacity of 270 kW (identical to the Porsche Taycan), or up to 100 kilometers of range in just five minutes; and from 5% to 80% state of charge in less than 23 minutes. Overnight charging from empty to full is possible using 11 kW AC, while the optional 22 kW charger further reduces this time.

Like all e-trons to date, there are two charging ports – one on each front fender behind the front wheels – both with alternating current (AC) outlets and the right port allowing direct current. (DC) power outlet. Each e-tron GT is delivered with two charging cables: a mode 3 cable for public charging; and a “compact” system for the garage / carport.

No Canadian or EPA range figure is yet available, but according to Audi, the WLTP Euro-spec rating is 488 km for the base GT and 472 km for the RS. If the story is useful, reduce by 15 to 20%. 100 to obtain the North American rating.

Another notable EV system is an advanced thermal management system with four cooling circuits that can, among other things, allow the battery cooling circuit to couple to the air conditioning system refrigerant circuit in the event the driver requires a high power. exit several times in a row. In addition, a standard heat pump is designed to reduce the loss of range caused by air conditioning controls in cold weather by heating the cabin with waste heat from high voltage components.

Other notable mechanical features include adaptable three-chamber air suspension (optional on base GT, standard on RS), optional all-wheel steering and controlled rear axle differential lock (also available on RS). option on base GT, standard on RS). Matrix LED headlights are also standard on the RS and optional on the base, while the Audi laser light, which doubles the range of the high beams, is optional on both models.

Audi even went so far as to create a GT-unique ‘e-tron sport sound’, an optional feature that uses two control units and amplifiers in the trunk to generate separate exterior and interior sound output via two speakers, one inside the trunk. vehicle, the other outside. According to press releases, digital sound “offers an authentic and finely nuanced impression of the work being done by the drive system.”

Both GT models will be in Canadian showrooms by the summer, and while Canadian pricing is not yet available, prices in Germany start at € 99,800 ($ 153,279) for the base GT. ; and € 138,200 ($ 212,256) for the RS. Look on the bright side; you will save money on gasoline.