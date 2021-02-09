J&J requests emergency clearance for COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa





CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – A South African co-investigator in charge of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial said on Tuesday that a government regulator was processing an application for an emergency use authorization for the vaccine. Vials labeled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and sryinge are visible in front of the Johnson & Johnson logo displayed in this illustration taken on February 9, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration Speaking to a webinar on vaccines, official Glenda Gray said discussions were underway with regulatory authorities to roll out the single-dose vaccine to health workers, after the government halted distribution on Sunday. of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to efficacy concerns. In December, the US pharmaceutical company was the first to apply for approval of its vaccine with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). South Africa had given fast-track approval to the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use last month and said it was considering applications from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. J&J has also submitted an ongoing submission to SAHPRA to expedite regulatory processes in South Africa, so this AD26 vaccine as we speak is being processed for emergency use, Gray said on Tuesday. AD26 is the clinical name for the J&J vaccine. She said there had been progress in discussions with regulators, enough to consider evaluating the vaccine in exposed healthcare workers, who are the first sector of the 60 million people affected by vaccinations. So what we are discussing is whether, under regulatory approval, we can use this vaccine quickly in healthcare workers in South Africa in a single injection, she said, adding that the vaccine is safe and that it has shown its effectiveness on the South African variant of the novel coronavirus. South Africa switched to the J&J vaccine after data showed the AstraZenecas vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness of a dominant local viral variant. With the highest number of coronavirus infections in Africa and more than 46,000 deaths, South Africa had planned to start offering healthcare workers the AstraZeneca vaccine shortly before it was put on hold. Shabir Madhi, the principal investigator of the South African branch of the AstraZeneca-made vaccine trials, said human trials for a second generation of vaccines aimed at fighting new variants of the coronavirus are already underway. He did not specify the company carrying out these tests. The vaccines should be available by the third quarter, Madhi said. Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Promit Mukherjee; edited by Grant McCool

