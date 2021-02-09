Here are the new COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon starting February 12





Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties will move to the high risk level on February 12. Ten counties in Oregon improved from extreme risk level.

PORTLAND, Ore Portland metropolitan area counties will soon be leaving Oregons extreme risk level for COVID-19 for the first time since November. The new state risk levels will take effect on Friday, February 12. Ten counties in Oregon, including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas, have improved from the states’ highest risk level, Governor Kate Brown said on Tuesday. Twelve counties improved their risk level and zero counties were moved to the extreme category. Thanks to Oregonians who stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon, ”said Brown. This week we’ll see 10 counties leave Extreme Risk, including Portland’s tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is good news, as we’ll start to see more businesses opening up and Oregonians can get out a bit more. Oregon’s high risk rating allows eating indoors up to 25% capacity or a limit of 50, whichever is smaller. It also allows gyms and fitness centers to allow up to 25% capacity or a limit of 50 people. (See the full list of rules below) In Oregons’ latest framework for coronavirus restrictions, counties are categorized into four risk level categories: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk, and lower risk. The extreme risk designation has the most stringent restrictions while the lowest risk category has the least restrictive rules. The Oregon Health Authority reassigns risk level designations to counties every two weeks, based on the latest data on the spread of COVID-19. Here is the full list of county risk levels. Counties will remain at these risk levels from February 12 to February 25. Extreme risk (14 counties) Curved on

Coos

Crook

Jackson

Jefferson

Josephine

way

Misfortune

Marion

Polk

Umatilla

union

Wasco

Yamhill Douglas

Clackamas (moved from Extreme)

Clatsop (displaced from Extreme)

Columbia (displaced from Extreme)

Deschutes (displaced from Extreme)

Hood River (moved from Extreme)

Klamath (displaced from Extreme)

Linn (displaced from Extreme)

Lincoln

Multnomah (displaced from Extreme)

Washington (displaced from Extreme) Moderate risk (2 counties) Lake (moved from Lower)

Morrow (moved from Extreme) Baker (moved from above)

Curry

Gilliam

Grant (moved from moderate)

Harney

Sherman

Tillamook

Wallowa

Wheeler Here is an overview of the metrics determine the level of risk for each county: In high risk counties, the following activities will be allowed, with health and safety protocols in place. For a full list of rules for each risk category, see the Sector risk level orientation table below: Food and beverage establishments: Dining inside allowed. Take-out highly recommended. Interior capacity: not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Outdoor dining allowed. Outdoor capacity: 75 people maximum. Seating inside and outside: 6 people per group and per table maximum, limit of 2 households. 23:00 closing time

Dining inside allowed. Take-out highly recommended. Interior capacity: not to exceed 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Outdoor dining allowed. Outdoor capacity: 75 people maximum. Seating inside and outside: 6 people per group and per table maximum, limit of 2 households. 23:00 closing time Faith-based institutions, funeral homes, mortgages, cemeteries: Interior capacity: 25% maximum occupancy or 150 people total, whichever is smaller. Outdoor capacity: 200 people maximum

Interior capacity: 25% maximum occupancy or 150 people total, whichever is smaller. Outdoor capacity: 200 people maximum Hiking and camping: Permit

Permit Indoor and outdoor shopping centers and malls: Capacity: maximum occupancy of 50%. Curbside pickup encouraged

Capacity: maximum occupancy of 50%. Curbside pickup encouraged Indoor entertainment establishments (includes aquariums, indoor theaters / arenas / concert halls, indoor gardens, indoor museums, indoor entertainment activities of all types): Capacity: 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people total, whichever is smaller both. 11:00 p.m. closing time.

(includes aquariums, indoor theaters / arenas / concert halls, indoor gardens, indoor museums, indoor entertainment activities of all types): Capacity: 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people total, whichever is smaller both. 11:00 p.m. closing time. Leisure and fitness indoors (includes gymnasiums, indoor K-12 sports, indoor collegiate sports, fitness organizations, indoor recreational sports, indoor pools): Capacity: 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people total, depending on smaller of the two

(includes gymnasiums, indoor K-12 sports, indoor collegiate sports, fitness organizations, indoor recreational sports, indoor pools): Capacity: 25% maximum occupancy or 50 people total, depending on smaller of the two Long term care: Interior and exterior visits authorized

Interior and exterior visits authorized Desks: Recommend remote work if possible

Recommend remote work if possible Outdoor entertainment establishments (includes zoos, outdoor gardens, outdoor aquariums, outdoor theaters / stadiums): Max 75 people

(includes zoos, outdoor gardens, outdoor aquariums, outdoor theaters / stadiums): Max 75 people Outdoor recreation and fitness (includes outdoor gyms, outdoor fitness organizations, K-12 outdoor sports, outdoor collegiate sports, outdoor recreational sports, outdoor pools, outdoor parks and hiking trails, playgrounds outdoor camping): Maximum 75 people

(includes outdoor gyms, outdoor fitness organizations, K-12 outdoor sports, outdoor collegiate sports, outdoor recreational sports, outdoor pools, outdoor parks and hiking trails, playgrounds outdoor camping): Maximum 75 people Personal services: Permit

Permit Retail stores (includes fairs / street markets, grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies): maximum capacity of 50%. Curbside pickup encouraged

(includes fairs / street markets, grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies): maximum capacity of 50%. Curbside pickup encouraged S Size of social and home gatherings (indoor): Maximum 6 people. Recommended limit: 2 households

Maximum 6 people. Recommended limit: 2 households Size of social and home (outdoor) gatherings: Maximum 8 people Note: Faith-based institution capacity limits are recommended only. Capacity limits do not apply to hiking trails or outdoor campgrounds Read it full list of rules for each risk category below:

