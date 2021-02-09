Toronto FinTech start-up Payfare announces its IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange





Toronto-based startup Payfare, which provides FinTech software to workers and employers in the small business economy, has filed for listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) through an initial public offering savings (IPO). Payfare filed its preliminary prospectus on Monday, as first reported The logic. According to the prospectus, reviewed by BetaKit, the offer price of the transaction remains to be determined. The startup software is used by several companies considered titans of the odd-job economy, including Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash. The startup said in the prospectus that it is looking to go public in order to bolster its available capital resources and create a public market to help Payfare achieve growth. Specifically, the start-up said it plans to use around $ 21 million of the proceeds to pay off its short-term debt obligations. The rest will be devoted to the growth of Payfares. Payfare was founded in 2015 and provides mobile banking, instant payment and loyalty solutions for workers in the odd-job economy in North America. The startup software is used by several companies considered titans of the odd-job economy, including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and DiDi. The data from Statistics Canada indicates that in 2016, there were approximately 1.7 million workers in Canada’s small economy. According to Statistics Canada, the estimated annual income of a typical small worker was generally low, with the median net income from concerts in 2016 totaling only $ 4,300. RELATED: Moves Steps Up Launch to Provide Loans to Odd-Job Economy Workers During Pandemic Payfare said in the prospectus that it expects the odd-job economy to grow, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated its essential nature. A 2019 study of Mastercard said the size of transactions related to the odd-job economy is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 17.4% by 2023. The prospectus also notes that the startup suffered a net loss of $ 20.6 million for the period January to September 2020. In 2019, Payfares’ net loss totaled $ 24 million. According to Pitchbook, the company’s investors include Bluesky Digital Assets and Rocket One Capital, both of which are minority shareholders. The prospectus indicates that Payfares plans to expand its offering to new segments. The company has expressed interest in industries such as trucking, e-commerce for small and medium-sized businesses, and social media influencers. Image source Unsplash. Photo by Kai Pilger.







