Hanesbrands share soars after plans to exit PPE and European operations, focusing on Champion brand

Stock climbed nearly 25% on Tuesday after the underwear and sportswear maker offered details of its new, multi-year plan to grow the business and reduce costs, including an exit from the business personal protective equipment and a focus on the Champion brand.

The news came alongside the company’s fourth quarter results. The net loss totaled $ 332.2 million, or 95 cents per share, after net income of $ 185.0 million, or 51 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was 38 cents ahead of the FactSet consensus of 29 cents.

Sales of $ 1.80 billion were up from $ 1.75 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $ 1.64 billion.

Hanesbrands has identified 20 initiatives as part of its full potential plan. The company says PPE is no longer seen as a long-term growth opportunity.

In the fourth quarter, PPE revenue totaled $ 28 million. For the year, sales were around $ 1 billion.

Hanesbrands said BPA included a fee of $ 1.33 for the PPE business and a plan to reduce merchandise references by 20%. Hanesbrands took on an inventory charge of $ 611 million, including $ 400 million for writing off its inventory-related balance and $ 211 million for SKU reduction.

Hanesbrands is also exploring strategic alternatives for its European underwear business.

Instead, the company plans to focus its energy on growing the Champion brand, targeting younger customers with brands and merchandise in its underwear business in the United States, and growing its e-commerce business.

It is clear from our analysis of the business that simplification is critical to our future growth, CEO Stephen Bratspies said during Tuesday’s earnings call, according to FactSet.

With vaccine roll-out and stiff competition in the PPE category, Bratspies says future sales opportunities have diminished.

Hanesbrands will give more details on its Full Potential plan during its Virtual Investor Day, scheduled for May.

Hanesbrands declared a dividend of 15 cents per share payable on March 9 to shareholders of record on February 19.

For the first fiscal quarter, Hanesbrands expects sales of $ 1.485 billion to $ 1.515 billion and EPS in the range of 24 cents to 27 cents. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $ 1.470 billion and EPS of 22 cents.

Wells Fargo analysts highlight a number of challenges facing Hanesbrands, including the possible decline in the retro brand trend that has fueled recent growth in Champion business and business volatility due to store closings and the shift to electronic commerce.

Champion has a new Coach x Champion collaboration that came out this week. Wells Fargo noted that Hanesbrands had a new partnership, although the partner was not named and financial details were not disclosed.

[W]”We remain concerned with the set-up for the remainder of the year,” wrote analysts led by Ike Boruchow.

Additionally, we believe that the private label encroachment on the US interior apparel market share [underwear] business may hurt long-term revenue growth and margin expansion We believe the pandemic could add more risk to long-term business fundamentals.

Wells Fargo is pricing the underweight in Hanesbrands stocks with a target price of $ 13.