SouthGobi announces compliance with recovery guidelines and resumption of trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Toronto Stock Exchange: SGQ

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (SouthGobi or the Business) announces that reference is made to the Company’s announcements dated September 13, 2020, November 16, 2020, December 8, 2020, December 17, 2020, January 8, 2021 and February 8, 2021 (the Advertisement). Unless otherwise specified herein, capitalized terms used in this advertisement will have the same meanings as those defined in the advertisements.

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has fulfilled all of the conditions set out in the Guide to Recovery to the Satisfaction of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Trading in the Company’s common shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

TAKE-BACK GUIDE

Trading in the Company’s common shares on the TSX and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since June 19, 2020 and August 17, 2020, respectively. As noted in the announcements, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has set the following conditions in its takeover guidelines for the company as follows:

(1) publish all outstanding financial results and process any audit changes (the First-time advice); (2) inform the market of all the important information for the shareholders and investors of the company in order to assess its position (the Second recovery guide); (3) announce quarterly updates on the developments of the company in accordance with rules 13.24A of the Listing Rules, including, among other relevant matters, its business activities, its recovery plan and the progress of implementation (the Third recovery guide); (4) resolve issues arising from the cease trade order and / or delisting review from TSX, or take action to the satisfaction of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to make the company eligible for a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the Fourth recovery guide); and (5) demonstrate compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Hong Kong Registration Rules (the Fifth recovery guide).

COMPLIANCE WITH THE RECOVERY ORIENTATION

The Company is pleased to announce that as of the date hereof, each of the conditions set out in the Trade-In Guidelines has been met, the details of which are set out below.

The first recovery guide

As noted in the January 8, 2021 announcement, the Company has released all of its exceptional financial results to date, as well as its 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Interim Report, and no changes have been made to the auditors’ reports. As a result, the company is of the opinion that the first recovery guidelines were followed.

The second recovery guide

The Company has kept its shareholders and investors informed of all important information relating to the Company to assess the Company’s position by disclosure through numerous announcements since the date the Company received the notice from the Stock Exchange from Hong Kong. Therefore, the company is of the opinion that it has met the second take-back recommendation.

The third recovery guide

The Company issued a quarterly update on November 16, 2020 regarding the Company’s developments under Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules, including its business operations, recovery plan and progress of implementation. of the recovery plan. As a result, the company believes that the third take-back recommendation has been met.

The fourth recovery guide

On January 4, 2021, the Company filed a full CTO revocation request with the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities. As noted in the February 8, 2021 announcement, the Company has received an order from the relevant Canadian securities regulatory authorities declaring that the CTO has been revoked effective February 5, 2021.

As disclosed in the December 17, 2020 announcement, the company has been granted an extension of the TSX delisting process until February 16, 2021, in order to address the following delisting criteria, as well as any other write-off criterion that becomes applicable during the corrective review Process: (i) financial condition and / or operating results; (ii) adequate working capital and an appropriate capital structure; and (iii) disclosure matters (collectively, the Criteria for delisting). The company takes the measures it deems necessary to convince the TSX that no criteria for delisting remain applicable. TSX is reviewing companies’ eligibility for continued listing of its common shares on TSX in accordance with the TSX delisting review and the TSX Maintenance Committee is scheduled to meet on 11 February 2021 to determine whether or not to suspend the common shares of the company. The company expects to receive the decision to delist from the TSX by February 16, 2021 (Canada time). Therefore, the company believes that the fourth take-back recommendation has been met.

The fifth recovery guide

As reported in Q3 2020 financial results, revenue was $ 31.0 million and gross margin was $ 10.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The total assets of the Company were $ USD 197.9 million as of September 30, 2020. On January 11, 2021, the Company submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange an analysis under Rule 13.24 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules to demonstrate that the Company has assets sufficient and of a sufficient level of operations for which a sufficient potential value can be demonstrated to justify maintaining the listing of its securities. As a result, the company believes that the Fifth Take-Back Directive has been met.

RESUMPTION OF NEGOTIATIONS

Trading in the Company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended since August 17, 2020. All the conditions of the Takeover Guide having been met, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has accepted the Companys’ request to resume trading. Trading in the Company’s common shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

