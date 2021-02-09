US equity ETFs hold up as markets maintain a bullish stance





US markets and exchange-traded funds managed to make modest gains on Tuesday, extending their streak of consecutive six-day gains to record highs. Tuesday theInvesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) increased by 0.1%, ETF SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEArca: DIA) was up 0.1%, and IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEArca: IVV) was flat. Very small downsizing moves are a symptom of low volatility, said Trevor Greetham, multi-asset manager at UK investment firm Royal London Asset Management. the Wall Street newspaper. Low and falling volatility is a bull market phenomenon. You have calm days. Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities, argued investors are focusing on the number of COVID-19 cases falling and expectations of a stimulus package that will be approved in Congress, Reuters reports. You don’t see money coming out of the market and going into cash, James told Reuters. You see money coming out of one sector and being transferred to another sector to maintain a long overall bias. In addition, the strong corporate earnings season, coupled with monetary and fiscal support, helped push major US equity benchmarks to record highs. The backdrop is largely positive for equities and I’m not sure there could be a better backdrop for risky assets in the short to medium term, William Herrmann, co-founder and managing partner of Wilshire told Reuters. Phoenix. However, some analysts are warning against stacking, as the risks of new coronavirus variants that could be vaccine resistant and any slowdown in vaccine deployments could hamper an economic recovery that relies solely on the establishment of the pandemic. coronavirus. Many are eagerly awaiting the next episode of the coronavirus stimulus after the latest economic data revealed slowing job growth in the labor market. Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. Senate continue to work on a way to incorporate a minimum wage hike into the comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill they plan to pass in the coming weeks, according to the chief of staff. the majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer. For more news, information and strategy visit the Innovative ETFs channel.

