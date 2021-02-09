Great chocolate recipes from RI restaurants and more

Nothing says Valentine’s Day more than something red or chocolate.

Over the years the Journal has published many delicious chocolate recipes and it’s time to compile them all in one place.

I can’t tell you how much I love this recipe from Red Velvet. It is chewy and full of flavor. And while I can eat naked cupcakes, right out of the oven, some friends said they love this buttercream.

You’ll also find a 19-year-old chocolate melted cake recipe from the Napa Valley Grille in Providence. I thought this was a stellar restaurant with local management and chefs and a fabulous wine program. I miss it.

12 years ago, the now defunct Rocco Italian Osteria in Smithfield had an amazing bread pudding for dessert. It has three stages but if you have the time and the inclination you will be rewarded.

And there is more after that.

CUPCAKES RED VELVET

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup of sugar

little spoon of salt

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of cocoa powder

1 cup of vegetable oil

1 cup of buttermilk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of white vinegar

2 tablespoons of red food coloring

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two 12-cup muffin cups with parchment paper.

Sift the flour, sugar, salt, baking soda and cocoa powder into a large mixing bowl, then set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the oil, buttermilk, eggs, vanilla, vinegar and food coloring. Using a hand or electric whisk, mix until well blended.

Add the liquid ingredients to the dry ingredients. With an electric mixer, mix to combine the ingredients, then continue to mix until well combined, about 2 minutes.

Divide the dough into the paper-lined cupcake molds. Bake in the oven until the center of the cake is firm to the touch, about 20 minutes.

Remove to the oven and let cool. Once cool, decorate with frosting and your favorite decorations.

Yield: 24 cupcakes

From the kitchen of Johnson & Wales University and instructor and chef Gary Welling, shared in 2009.

BUTTER ICE CREAM

cup of vegetable fat

1 stick of butter or margarine, softened

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

4 cups sifted icing sugar

4 tablespoons of milk

In a large bowl, cream the shortening and butter with an electric mixer. Add vanilla.

Gradually add the sugar, one cup at a time, stirring on medium speed. Scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl often.

Add milk and mix on medium speed until light and airy.

ROCCO’S TOFFEE CHOCOLATE PUDDING

2 cups heavy cream

2 cups of milk

5 eggs

3 yolks

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of cocoa powder

1 cup of caramel (see recipe)

Chocolate brioche (see recipe)

Place the cream, milk, eggs, yolks, sugar and cocoa powder in a blender and mix until well combined into a custard mixture.

Cut the brioche into small cubes and place in a greased 9 inch by 9 inch pan.

Mix the brioche cubes with 1 cup of caramel.

Pour the custard mixture over the brioche and pat flat. Let stand 5 minutes until the bread has absorbed the custard.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

Let cool, then cut into pieces and serve hot with custard or ice cream and the remaining pieces of caramel from the recipe.

CHOCOLATE BRIOCHE

1 teaspoon of active dry yeast

2 tablespoons of lukewarm water

1 tablespoon of sugar

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon of sugar

4 eggs

1 teaspoon of salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

cup of cocoa powder

1 cup butter, softened

Combine lukewarm yeast water and 1 tablespoon of sugar in a bowl and let sit for 3 minutes.

Combine honey, sugar and eggs in a mixing bowl with a paddle. Add the salt, flour and cocoa powder, then the baking powder mixture. Mix on low speed until dough comes together, about 2 minutes. Slowly add the softened butter 2 tbsp at a time, allowing the butter to mix before adding more

Form a log and place in a buttered and floured 9 inch by 4 inch loaf pan. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise for 1 to 2 hours or until almost doubled in size.

Bake at 375 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through. Let cool completely.

Note: Brioche is best if made a day in advance.

CHOCOLATE TOFFEE

Sugar

6 tablespoons heavy cream

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

4 ounces of bittersweet chocolate, chopped and melted

Boil the sugar, cream and butter until they are a dark caramel color (do not stir).

Remove from heat and let cool until slightly thickened (3 to 4 minutes).

Pour onto a lightly oiled cutting board and let cool completely.

Pour the melted chocolate over the caramel and distribute evenly.

Cut into small pieces.

This will be used in bread pudding and as a garnish.

NAPA VALLEY GRILLED CHOCOLATE MELTED CAKES

5 ounces of bittersweet chocolate, best possible

5 tbsp unsalted butter

2 large eggs

4 egg yolks

cup of granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of cornstarch

Non-stick cooking spray

Melt chocolate and butter together on a double grill. Make sure the water is hot, not boiling, and the mixing bowl should not touch the water.

Meanwhile, combine the eggs and egg yolks in another bowl and whisk until blended. Reserve.

Sift the sugar and cornstarch into another bowl. Reserve.

Scrape chocolate mixture into a large bowl and stir reserved eggs until just combined.

Add the reserved sugar mixture and stir into the chocolate and egg mixture until well combined.

Let sit in the refrigerator overnight.

Pour into well-greased mini-muffin cups and bake at 350 ° C for 15 minutes or until puff mixture and tops are firm. Note: the cakes will fall out when cooling.

Serve hot with powdered sugar and a sprig of raspberry or fresh mint for garnish.

Note: Cakes are easy to bake, cooled, taken out of the molds and stored until ready to serve. Reheat cakes to 350 degrees until tender and warm in the center.

Yield: 14 to 15 cupcakes.

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

6 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate or chocolate chips

3 eggs, separated

2 tablespoons of sugar

cup of heavy cream

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 tablespoon of Kahlua, Tia Maria or cream of mint, optional

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler over simmering water or for about 1 minute on high power in the microwave. Remove from fire; pour into a mixing bowl.

Beat the egg whites at the soft peak stage, add the sugar, then beat at the firm peak stage. With the same beaters, lightly beat the yolks, then incorporate into the chocolate. Add the vanilla and coffee liqueur.

Mix a little beaten whites in the chocolate, then incorporate the chocolate into the remaining whites, little by little.

Beat the cream; stir into chocolate. Divide among 4 serving dishes, cover with plastic wrap. Cooling.

Serve garnished with whipped cream. Garnish with shaved chocolate, a pinch of pecans or a few whole coffee beans. Drizzle, if desired, with a little Kahlua or Tia Maria. Makes 4 servings.

From the Archives of the Journal, 1985.