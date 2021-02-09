The New York Stock Exchange threatens to leave New York over proposed share transfer tax





Topline The New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday warned it could leave the state if lawmakers impose a tax on stock transfers, stepping up the fight with Democrats who argue the move would help close a historic budget deficit. New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Wall Street on January 12, 2021 in New York City. – US equities on … [+] January 11, 2021 fell off the records set last week as political uncertainty, including efforts to remove President Donald Trump from power, finally rocked investors. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Highlights If Albany lawmakers are successful. . . the center of the global financial industry may need to find a new home, wrote NYSE President Stacey Cunningham an editorial from the Wall Street Journal. Last Wednesday, Cunningham and more than 25 other representatives of the securities industry wrote to state legislative leaders warning against a proposal to impose a tax on certain financial transactions, including investment banks and hedge funds. . The tax proposal, which would apply to transfers of stocks, bonds and derivatives, comes as Albany faces a sharp drop in income due to the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats behind the bill said it would help make up for lost revenue and denied the NYSE would have to budge if passed. Crucial quote The stock market will not leave New York, one of the world’s largest financial centers, if we pass this bill, which would levy very minimal taxes on specific financial transactions, a policy that has long been implemented by d other thriving financial centers around the world, New York State. Senator Julia Salazar, who sponsored the bill, said in a statement to Forbes. Key context New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has not shown support for share transfer taxes and instead sought to balance the budget with a proposed income tax hike. Asked about the NYSE’s reaction to the stock tax proposal, a spokesperson for Cuomo pointed out Forbes to the comments of the state budget director, Robert Mujica: It’s a different world now, it’s true. Before, you could tax transfers, inventory, and transactions because they take place in New York City, in the tri-state area. Today, as we have seen with the pandemic, people can do business anywhere. They don’t have to do it in New York, they don’t have to do it in New Jersey, they can do it at home. So if we raise the tax like that, you mobilize people, maybe just move your transactions and servers to another part of the country where those taxes don’t exist.

