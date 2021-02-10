Biden and Yellen met with CEOs of JPMorgan, Walmart, Gap

President Joe Biden met with the CEOs of some of the nation’s largest corporations in the Oval Office on Tuesday to discuss his $ 1.9 trillion Covid stimulus package and the outlook for the U.S. economy. Among those who met Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen were Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan, Doug McMillon of Walmart, Sonia Syngal of Gap, Marvin Ellison of Lowe and Tom Donohue of the US Chamber of Commerce. The discussion began with a 15-minute speech from Biden, who emphasized the need to fight the virus and help the economy at the same time, a meeting participant told CNBC’s Kayla Tausche. The president also hammered home his focus on jobs and his commitment to working on a bipartisan basis, signaling that he was not just going to push for a stimulus package that was not supported. Each CEO had the opportunity to speak. Syngal de Gap said that since the retail business is made up of 60% to 70% women, 60% to 70% minority, she sees up close those who are proportionately most injured. McMillon of Walmart spoke about how good wage growth is for America and how Walmart is working there. Lowe CEO Ellison also spoke about the importance of jobs with JPMorgan chief Dimon talked about good policy that drives healthy economic growth. Biden, shortly before the meeting, said the group would talk about “the state of the economy, our stimulus package. We’re going to talk a bit God willingly about upcoming infrastructure and also minimum wage.” .

US President Joe Biden sits alongside US Vice President Kamala Harris (2nd L) and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (2nd R) as he holds a meeting with business leaders including Jamie Dimon ( R), Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, about a Covid-19 Relief Bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on February 9, 2021. Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Still, the star-studded cast of U.S. industry is likely to pressure the White House over its plans to make more Covid-19 vaccines available to workers, the size, scope and significance of another round of stimulus checks, and how a minimum wage of $ 15 would impact payrolls. Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chairman, stressed the importance of acting quickly to flush the U.S. economy with more tax support, even after the $ 900 billion bill passed by Congress in December. Without it, the labor market recovery could take years instead of a full rebound by next year, she said over the weekend. Although the US economy rebounded strongly in the summer of 2020, this progress has stabilized or even partially reversed this winter, as the hospitality, travel and food services industries continue to struggle under the impact. of the coronavirus pandemic. The January 2021 jobs report, released on Friday, showed employers added just 49,000 jobs last month. The drop in the unemployment rate, which fell to 6.3% from 6.7%, came as more people gave up their job searches. These are statistics like the ones that accelerated efforts by Congressional Democrats to push through Biden’s US bailout using a budget tool known as reconciliation that would allow the party to bolster the grand plan. span across Capitol Hill without GOP support. Although the Biden administration has for weeks expressed optimism that his plan could be passed on a bipartisan basis with the required 60 votes without reconciliation, the Republican retreat on the size of the bill appears to have ended prospects. of a pleasant solution. “The president’s first priority is to bring relief to the American people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. “Again, I don’t think Americans are particularly worried about how direct relief is getting into their hands. [reconciliation] is the process in which he is moving forward, which seems likely at this point the President would certainly support him. “

US President Joe Biden receives an economic briefing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, January 29, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters