Top revenue estimates for Cisco, but apparently not enough

System shares have declined even though management reported better than expected results for its fiscal second quarter and released a strong financial forecast for the current three-month period.

While the results were strong, expectations had risen ahead of the announcement, so the numbers could be lower than the so-called “ whispered ” forecasts circulated among investors. Cisco shares fell 5.4% late in the day to $ 45.90.

For the quarter ended Jan. 23, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) reported revenue of $ 12 billion, stable from a year ago, and slightly ahead of Street’s consensus of 11.9 billions of dollars. The company had expected revenue to be stable at 2%. Adjusted earnings, not prepared according to generally accepted accounting principles, were 79 cents per share, above both the 74-76 cent range that management had forecast per share and the Street consensus of 76 cents .

Cisco said total product orders were up 1% from the quarter last year.

In an interview with Barrons On Tuesday evening, Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said he believes the company has had a strong quarter, continuing on the road to recovery. He said Cisco had improved growth rates from last quarter in each business segment, noting the return to modest positive growth in business activity (which includes small and medium customers) after the three quarters of negative growth which at one point reached -25%.

The company predicted that April quarter revenue will be 3.5% to 5.5% higher than a year ago, before Streets’ consensus call for a gain by 3%. Cisco said non-GAAP earnings for the quarter would likely be 80 to 82 cents a share, in line with estimates at 81 cents.

Product revenue for the quarter was $ 8.57 billion, ahead of the consensus at $ 8.49 billion. Revenue from infrastructure platforms was $ 6.39 billion, down 3% from a year ago, but slightly ahead of the $ 6.2 billion expected on Wall Street. Apps revenue was $ 1.35 billion, stable from a year ago and in line with estimates. Security revenue reached $ 822 million, up 10% from the previous year, but slightly below expectations.

Sales declined 1% in the Americas, 2% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 4% in Asia-Pacific, Japan and China.

The non-GAAP gross margin was 66.9%, down from 66.4% a year earlier.

Cisco said it repurchased $ 801 million of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $ 42.82 per share. The company has $ 9.2 billion remaining on its current buyout authorization.

The metrics indicate it was a good quarter, Robbins said. Now we need to deliver on Q3 and build on our momentum.

Robbins noted that the company first launched its web-scale business, with reference to large cloud providers. He said Cisco saw 100% growth in this business during the quarter and cloud was an industry where Cisco was lagging behind and had the opportunity to increase its market share. Robbins said business was strong with traditional cable providers, but a little weak with traditional carriers. Cisco is always at the forefront of the benefits of deploying 5G wireless networks, Robbins added.

Cisco continues to see double-digit revenue growth from its WebEx video conferencing service, Robbins also said, and noted that the company was planning to go into marketing in this segment. While the company has seen increased demand from vertical businesses, particularly financial services and manufacturing, growth in business segments has been dampened by the pursuit of software in segments deeply affected by the pandemic, such as travel and retail, the CEO said. Barrons.

