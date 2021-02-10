The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





GlobeNewswire NorthWestern announces leadership changes Brian Bird will become President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, Bob Rowe will remain Chief Executive Officer; Crystal Lail will become CFO; Jeanne Vold will become vice president of technology. Dana Dykhouse will become Chairman of the Board following the retirement of Stephen Adik and Julia Johnson following the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. BUTTE, Mont. and SIOUX FALLS, SD, February 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bob Rowe, President and CEO of NorthWestern Corporation d / b / a NorthWestern Energy (Nasdaq: NWE) today announced a number of key changes to management and board of directors. Today’s announcement is part of a deliberate succession planning that reflects a strong company, building on its successes and looking to the future, Rowe said. The leadership changes will take effect on February 15, 2021 and the retirements of the board of directors will take effect following the company’s 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting, currently scheduled for April 22. 2021. Brian Bird to Become President and Chief Operating Officer The Board of Directors approves the promotion of Brian Bird to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. Rowe will remain Managing Director. As President and Chief Operating Officer, Bird will oversee the operations of NorthWestern Energys, including the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas, energy supply, customer service and technology. He will continue to report to Rowe. Brian has been a key leader of NorthWestern Energy for the past 17 years and has been instrumental in guiding the company into today’s strong financial foundation, Rowe said. He is a respected financial leader in the industry and also has an excellent understanding of our operations. This makes him perfect for his new role as President and Chief Operating Officer. Crystal Lail becomes CFO The board of directors has also approved Crystal Lail as CFO of the company. Lail most recently served as the company’s chief accounting officer and, previously, vice president and controller. She will report directly to Rowe and oversee the company’s accounting, treasury, financial planning, tax and investor relations functions. Jeff Berzina, Controller of NorthWestern Energys since April 2020, has assumed responsibility for the company’s accounting and financial reporting functions and will continue to report to Lail. Crystal has been the cornerstone of our accounting and financial reporting function for many years, Rowe said. Her leadership there and the company-wide understanding she has gained in this role will prove beneficial as she steps up to the role of Chief Financial Officer of NorthWestern. Jeanne Vold becomes Vice President of Technology The Board of Directors also approved Jeanne Vold as Vice President of Technology. Vold, as vice president of technology, will join the leadership team of NorthWestern Energys, reflecting the ever increasing importance of technology to the business of the company. Vold previously served as Head of Business Technology and led the company’s technology strategies for the past eight years. She will continue to report to Bird. Stephen Adik and Julia Johnson step down from board; Dana Dykhouse becomes president; effective at the close of the annual meeting of shareholders In addition to these appointments, Stephen Adik and Julia Johnson each recently notified the company of their intention to step down from the board of directors of the company, effective on the election directors at the company’s next annual meeting of shareholders currently scheduled for April 22, 2021. Adik and Johnson have each served on the board of directors for over 15 years. The board has chosen Dana Dykhouse, CEO of First PREMIER Bank, to succeed Adik as non-executive chairman of the board; and Jeffrey Yingling to succeed Johnson as Chairman of the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee. Mahvash Yazdi will succeed Dykhouse as Chairman of the Human Resources Committee of the Board of Directors. Linda Sullivan will remain chairman of the audit committee and Jan Horsfall will remain chairman of the safety, environment, technology and operations committee. Following the two retirement announcements, Rowe said: “Steve Adik and Julia Johnson have been invaluable members of the board. Their remarkable careers, experience and stature in the utility industry have been important factors in our success, starting with the exit from the bankruptcy company in 2004. We will regret their presence and leadership on our board of directors. ‘administration. I look forward to their friendship and guidance for many years to come. We are fortunate to have another experienced executive, Dana Dykhouse, to take the reins of the independent board. Dana has been an outstanding chair of the human resources committee. He has been active in all aspects of the board’s functions. He is a respected leader and brings first-hand knowledge of our service territory to guide our board in its next chapter. “About NorthWestern Energy NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, supplies electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska and National Park. Yellowstone. We have been generating and distributing electricity in South Dakota and distributing natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923; and have produced and distributed electricity and natural gas in Montana since 2002. Investor Relations Contact: Media Contact: Travis Meyer (605) 978-2967 Jo Dee Black (866) 622-8081travis.meyer @ Northwestern.comjodee.black @ Northwestern.com

