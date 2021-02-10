COVID-19 vaccine: how long can you wait to receive the second dose?





KVUE advocates answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas The KVUE Defenders continue to answer your questions about COVID-19. We received several from seniors having difficulty getting on the waiting list, so we contacted Austin Public Health (APH). The agency told us that the best thing to do at this point is to register through the APH system. We asked about the issues many of our viewers reported having, and managers said they know the nurse hotline and portal platform continue to be frustrations. They work with their supplier and partners to make adjustments to the systems. Right now, there are many issues that force people to call the nurse hotline. This is aimed at helping people to simply schedule appointments due to lack of internet access. The Travis County call center is helping register people over the age of 80, which should also reduce demand on the nurse hotline. But these changes will take time. Once you are in the registered database, APH reaches out to people aged 80 or older and at high risk and sends them emails before the general population to inform them of the time slots for upcoming vaccination appointments. . Many people would also have difficulty scheduling the second dose of the vaccine. So how long can you wait to receive the second dose? The CDC released new guidelines at the end of January that say if you can’t get the second dose within the 21 and 28 day time frames, don’t worry. You can get it as late as 42 days, or six weeks, after the first dose. WATCH: Austin area veterans get their COVID-19 shots Williamson County plans to hire lawyers to fight Austin’s hotel for the homeless Boomtown or bust? Big companies get big incentives to move to Austin Winter returns with a weekend revenge

