DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Program Support | 11alive.com

It’s called the DeKalb Tenant Landlord Coalition, and a $ 21 million federal grant funds it.

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia. Thousands of families in DeKalb County have fallen behind on their rents, but a recently announced program could help. It’s called the Donor DeKalb Assistance Coalition (TLAC) and a federal funding grant of $ 21 million. “This federal grant will be quite frankly the difference between ten thousand families with a roof over their heads and a place to live in decent affordable housing, and being literally on the streets in the middle of a pandemic in the middle of winter,” DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond explained. The coalition is able to help homeowners, many of whom have been without pay since the start of the pandemic. RELATED: Beyonce’s Charity to Offer $ 5,000 Grants to Families at Risk of Eviction “We have hundreds, if not thousands, of homeowners who are literally mom and pop operations, who own a house or just one or two residences, where they haven’t received a salary yet for eight or nine and sometimes ten months, ”Thurmond said. The coalition will connect the courts, legal aid, DeKalb County and Goodwill with tenants and landlords who need help. It will cover rent and utilities such as electricity, water and sanitation. It will not cover cable TV and cell phones. According to DeKalb County official website, the program is designed to help eligible families with an annual family income of 80% of the county’s median income. The website lists annual family income limits as follows: Family of one: $ 46,350

Family of two: $ 52,950

Family of three: $ 59,550

Family of four: $ 66,150 Thurmond said it was a way to help residents of DeKalb County now and in the future. “It also helps the economy at large – by pumping the income into our system so that we can continue to grow our economy and fight this pandemic,” Thurmond said. Applications to the program will be accepted online and by phone from 9 a.m. on Friday, February 12. The program has partnered specifically with DeKalb County Magistrates ‘Court, DeKalb County Clerk and Magistrates’ Courts, DeKalb County Marshals Office, Atlanta Legal Aid and Goodwill of North Georgia. RELATED: ‘Expulsion Pandemic’ | Advocates demand action to fight evictions, as CDC moratorium expires

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos