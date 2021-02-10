Dividend 15 Split Corp. announces overnight placement Toronto Stock Exchange: DFN.PR.A





TORONTO, February 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the Company) is pleased to announce that it will undertake an offering of Preferred Shares and Class A Shares of the Company. The offer will be led by National Bank Financial Inc. The preferred shares will be offered at a price of $ 10.00 per preferred share for a yield of 5.5% and the Class A shares will be offered at a price of $ 7.15 per class A share for a yield of 16.8 %. The closing price on the TSX of each of the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares on February 8, 2021 was $ 10.33 and $ 7.20, respectively. Since the inception of the Company, the total dividends declared on the preferred shares have been $ 8.89 per share and the total dividends declared on the Class A shares have been $ 23.30 per share (including five special distributions of $ 0.25 per share, a special distribution of $ 0.50 per share and a special stock dividend of $ 1.75 per share), for a combined total of $ 32.19 per unit. All distributions paid to date have been made in the form of Canadian tax-eligible dividends or capital gains dividends. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company to invest in a high quality, actively managed portfolio of 15 dividend-paying Canadian companies, as follows: Bank of Montreal Enbridge Inc. TC Energy The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corporation. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. National bank of Canada Thomson Reuters Corp. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank CI Financial Corp. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransAlta Corporation Preferred shares: Class A shares: I. to provide preferred shareholders with fixed and cumulative monthly preferential cash dividends in the amount of 5.50% annually; and I. provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash dividends currently targeted at $ 0.10 per share; and ii. on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2024 (subject to further extensions of 5 years thereafter and extended in the past), to pay holders of preferred shares $ 10.00 per preferred share. ii. on or around the termination date, currently December 1, 2024 (subject to further extensions of 5 years thereafter and has been extended in the past) to pay holders of Class A shares at least the initial issue price of these shares. The sale period for this overnight placement will end at 9:00 am EST on February 10, 2021. The placement is expected to close on or around February 17, 2021 and is subject to certain closing conditions, including approval of the TSX. A prospectus supplement to the simplified base shelf prospectus of the Company dated July 3, 2020 containing important detailed information about the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares offered will be deposited with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces of Canada. Copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial adviser using such adviser’s contact information or from representatives of the agents listed above. There will be no sale or acceptance of an offer to purchase the Offered Securities until the Prospectus Supplement has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. For more information, please contact Dividend 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at

416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.dividend15.com



