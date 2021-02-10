Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in North Texas on Tuesday





Here is the latest news on the vaccine deployment in North Texas.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas Here is the latest news on the vaccine deployment in North Texas. Top stories for Tuesday: Texas Motor Speedway had its first immunization clinic of the week on Tuesday, but was canceled Thursday due to bad weather forecasts.

Possible winter weather on Wednesday postponed a vaccination clinic in Fannin County.

A vaccination site in Grand Prairie and Irving is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.

The city of Lewisville will help residents register for the vaccine on Wednesday. From Tuesday afternoon in Texas: 2,549,120 people received their first dose

842,870 people are fully vaccinated

3,391,990 total doses were administered For a daily roundup of the latest news from North Texas aand beyond, subscribe to the WFAA electronic newsletter. Fannin County officials postpone Wednesday’s vaccinations due to weather conditions The Fannin County COVID-19 vaccination center, originally scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, has been postponed for two weeks due to weather conditions, officials said. Vaccines will now take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on February 24, the Fannin County Emergency Management Office said in a press release. Anyone originally scheduled for February 10 will have the same meeting time scheduled for February 24, officials said. Those affected by the delay have been contacted by the county’s vaccine planning center. “Due to winter weather forecasts, the immediate safety of citizens traveling in dangerous conditions is the top priority,” the statement said. Click here for more information on the county vaccine call center. Grand Prairie and Irving joint vaccination site to reopen on February 10 The Grand Prairie and Irving Joint Vaccination Facility will reopen on Wednesday, February 10. It’s at the Grand Prairie Theater, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie, 75050. There will be 1,000 doses of Moderna vaccine administered on site. The vaccines are intended for people in groups 1A or 1B. Walk-ups are not allowed. Registration is required with Dallas County Health and Human Services. Here is the vaccine registration process: Vaccine registration process: Visit the Dallas County Health and Human Services Registration Portal at DallasCounty.org/COVID-19/COVID-19-vaccination.php or call (855) 466-8639 for registration assistance (available in English and Spanish, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily).

Complete and submit the registration form.

Residents will receive an email to confirm registration. The email will include frequently asked questions (FAQs) with additional information.

Residents will be prioritized based on Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) criteria and will be contacted by an area vaccination site to schedule an appointment.

On the date of the appointment, residents come to the vaccination site to receive the first dose of vaccine. Individuals must print and bring the completed registration form. Lewisville hosts vaccine registration event on Wednesday The City of Lewisville is hosting a vaccine registration event to help people register for their dose. It will be 1 pm to 3 pm in Central Park (north end of the parking lot) at 1899 S. Edmonds Lane. There will be mobile hotspots on site for free Wi-Fi. Entries will be for the Denton County Public Health Interest Portal. Support will be available for speakers of Spanish and Chinese. This is an outdoor event and masks will be required for assistance. Go here for more information about the city. Texas Motor Speedway Hosts Immunization Clinics Tuesday and Friday Texas motor speedway will host three more days of immunization clinics, which began at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9 and continue on Friday afternoon. The clinic was scheduled to operate on Thursday, but was canceled due to forecasts of possible freezing conditions. We don’t want to take our residents onto icy roads or have our teams and volunteers work in freezing weather, Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. There will be over 22,000 first and second doses available this week by appointment only from Denton County Public Health. On Friday, DCPH will administer approximately 3,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was scheduled for Thursday, and 4,500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments for the Friday clinic will be sent Wednesday evening via email and text. Last week, more than 27,000 doses were administered over three days as part of a 16-way drive-thru program where residents remained in their vehicles to receive the vaccines. Here is the program for this week. Vaccines are by appointment only: Tuesday, February 9: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, February 12: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The speedway also needs volunteers for future clinics. If interested, go here to join the Medical Reserve Corps.

