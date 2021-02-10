Metairie expects big business weekend with New Orleans shutting down for Mardi Gras





Staff from the state fire department will be there to ensure bars and businesses comply with state coronavirus restrictions.

METAIRIE, La. It could be a busy weekend at the Harbor Bar and Grill in Metairie. We look forward to welcoming people from New Orleans, said port owner Gary Saucier. The port is about a mile from New Orleans where Covid restrictions for carnival are now stricter. The city is closing bars for the five-day weekend to keep out the large crowds leading up to Mardi Gras and to prevent Mardi Gras from becoming a very popular event. Saucier says he expects revelers to cross the parish boundary in droves, looking for a place to party. Its chief executive, Theresa Thompson, said they were recruiting staff and preparing for an influx of clients. I feel bad for everyone in the Orleans parish, but I was really excited to be here at Metairie, we feel like it will be a good weekend, said Thompson. Were going to eat crayfish all weekend. In Jefferson Parish and throughout the state except New Orleans, bar capacity is capped at 25%. Restaurants can be 50% off. JP President Cynthia Lee Sheng said she hopes revelers celebrate safely and businesses adhere to state reopening guidelines. A lot of people are working hard to do it safely, said Lee Sheng. But those who aren’t were going to have extra eyes on the pitch and in our parish to make sure, as we don’t need a super-broadcaster event coming up right now. JP Chamber of Commerce president Todd Murphy is telling businesses to follow the rules or risk a post Mardi Gras flare in coronavirus cases. Basically we were telling our members that you are open for business, but use your common sense and be careful about it, said Murphy. Murphy added that JP companies seek to balance public health with a healthy economy. We must keep moving forward to open up this economy, said Murphy. These little sacrifices that we have to make with PPE, social distancing, and outdoor tents and all these kinds of things that we need to do so that we can open up the economy. Back in port, managers remind customers that state rules require them to close at 11 p.m., masks are mandatory, and everyone must order food to enter. If everyone is responsible and playing by the rules, I think everything is fine, Saucier said. President Lee Sheng said his inspectors will be joined by additional staff from the state fire department to ensure bars and businesses comply with state restrictions against the coronavirus. She warns that they will not wait until Mardi Gras to start strengthening the application. Get the latest news from your neighborhood directly to your home by downloading the new free WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or google play. Stay up to date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news about you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our local news reports and events. LOCAL AND EMERGENCY NEWS * Receive r …

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos