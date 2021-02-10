Nigeria IROKO plans to go public on the London Stock Exchange AIM in 2022 – TechCrunch

IROKO, a Nigeria-based media company, may file for IPO within the next 12 months on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Alternative Investment Market.

Founded by Jason njoku and Bastian Gotter in 2011, IROKO has the largest online catalog of Nollywood cinematic content in the world.

According to this report, the media company will raise between $ 20 million and $ 30 million, valuing the company between $ 80 million and $ 100 million.

In October 2019, Njoku suggests that the company went public either on the London Stock Exchange or on a local stock exchange on the continent. However, the CEO was silent on the whole process the following year because of how tumultuous it was for the company.

In 2020, the company planned to increase its average revenue per user (ARPU) in Africa for its video-on-demand service, iROKOtv, from $ 7-8 to $ 20-25.. In the first four months of the year, it looked like IROKO was ready to hit that target. But amid pandemic-induced lockdown fears, reduced discretionary consumer spending in Nigeria and other African markets. What followed was a 70% drop in subscriptions, and in May, 28% of the company’s workforce took unpaid leave. But unlike the numbers posted by iROKOtv’s local markets, its international subscribers grew 200% during the lockdown, hitting an ARPU range of $ 25 to $ 30..

However, more bad news came in August when the CEO announced that the company was laying off 150 people. Njoku cited the devaluation of the naira, the regulatory assault by the country’s broadcasting regulator and a reduced outbound marketing team as the reasons for the move..

The company spending $ 300,000 or more each month growing, decided to stop any scale-up efforts on the continent. IROKO rather focused on its international market, mainly in the US and UK where he was able to execute a 150% price increase from $ 25 per year to $ 60 per year. Njoku said the move cleared up the company, leaving it in a stronger cash position than it had been for years..

“The cost of continued growth in Africa is what really resized dramatically. We were so focused on defending Africa and fundamentally ended up doing nothing. Zero marketing or whatever to drive that, ”he told TechCrunch. “We have stepped back to focus on areas where our economy really makes sense. Our international activity organically grew to double digits in 2020 and we expect this to continue for the foreseeable future. “

IROKO is not entirely abandon the African market, rather think about it in stealth mode. Due to its dominance over the past eight years as one of Africa’s strongest independent SVOD companies, it’s hard not to see the company in pole position for take advantage of improvements made on the continent.

That said, IROKO makes 80% of its income outside of Africa and the currency listing will help consolidate His efforts. For Njoku, the Nigerian Stock Exchange or other local exchanges do not have a history of listing technology start-ups; so, the London Stock Exchange makes more sense in the short term.

IROKO is also looking for a market cap of around $ 100 million which is low for the primary market. This is why the media chose to register on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the LSE. A sub-market of LSE, AIM is built More precisely for small cap companies. However, there are plans for the future for IROKOto progress to the mainstream market as its valuation increases – something UK sports betting company, GVC and online fashion retailer ASOS have done this in the past.

Most companies, when they go public, tend to raise more money than their private equity days. But it’s quite different with IROKO. The company, which raised around $ 30 million in total with its last funding round (Series E) in January 2016, plans to raise a lower or similar amount when it goes public in 2022.. In what appears to be a sleight of hand, I asked Njoku why the company isn’t planning to raise more?

“We don’t need more. To be honest, $ 10 million to $ 15 million will be spent on developing the business; the rest will be secondaries for the shareholders. As a private company, IROKO’s valuation has never exceeded $ 70 million, so anything in our target range would not be a down cycle at all, ”he said.. “Especially if you consider at that time that we left the Republic of Korea for almost the total amount of capital that we raised for IROKO; we have already returned $ 11 million to early investors and shareholders. We have material capital left from the acquisition of ROK-Canal + every 6 months until 2023. “

When IROKO sold ROK Studios to Canal +, owned by Vivendi in July 2019, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed. But according to the CEO’s statement, an estimate of the acquisition could be around $ 30 million. What’s particularly impressive is that the proceeds of the deal likely got the company through a rough patch in 2020 and may well do so after its IPO in 2022..

Interswitch, a Nigerian payments company valued at $ 1 billion, is joining IROKO with the aim of going public within the next two years. But youlike Interswitch, which Was found in 2002, IROKO has been operating for only 10 years. Meanwhile, the only internet company to go public is Jumia, and it did after seven years. IROKO is expected to achieve this feat in its 11th year of operation and Njoku, who owns an 18% stake in the company, believes there is enough time to take the next step..

“What we can achieve in private, we can also become a public enterprise. We will probably also open the IPO to our loyal members so that they can also grab the value, which I’m very excited about. One thing about IROKO is that we’ve always been trailblazers and are okay with being super experimental. I plan to open the whole process so that any other late African business – if we are successful – benefit from our experience,He said of the upcoming trip.