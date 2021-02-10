Twitter Election Policies Are Costing Users, But Company Says It Was Worth It





Twitter said Tuesday that its efforts to tackle misleading content around the U.S. election have cost the platform some users. The company reported that it had 192 million monetizable daily active users – or users who may receive ads on the platform – in the quarter ending December, up 27% from the previous year. but below what Wall Street analysts expected. In a letter to shareholders, Twitter said product changes around the election had hurt its user count for the quarter. Ahead of the american election, the company has introduced a number of changes to its product in order to combat disinformation. These efforts included removing tweet recommendations from user feeds and notifications, and encouraging users to share the posts with an added comment – also known as a quote tweet – rather than just retweet. After the election, Twitter rolled back both of these changes as it noticed that the encouraging quote tweets didn’t seem to add context. As for hiding recommended tweets, he did not see a “statistically significant” difference in disinformation following the move. in the letter to shareholdersTwitter acknowledged that some of the changes were “very effective” while others were “less effective and, therefore, were dropped.” “Overall, the halted changes had a minor but measurable negative impact on the global mDAU [monetizable daily active users] in the fourth quarter, “the company said. But Twitter is not upset about it. The company said it was” expected and well worth the effort to protect the integrity of the conversation during the election period. United States “. In addition to product changes, Twitter bans former president Donald Trump of its platform permanently last month after some of its supporters stormed the United States Capitol.







