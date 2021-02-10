Business
15 Places to Enjoy Valentine’s Meals and Treats
Looking for meal ideas for Valentine’s Day? Enjoy Valentine’s Day meals and treats at these 15 locations across the valley.
Meal promotions
Join The Melting Pot for a special fixed price 4 course menu this Valentine’s Day weekend. The unique dining experience invites you with a romantic table and captivates you with their unforgettable menu options. Enjoy a first course of cheese fondue with cheddar cheese and champagne; a fresh salad and a choice of selected meats, chicken and pasta or seafood, and finish with your choice of chocolate fondue.
The package includes free bubble toast, a commemorative photo frame, and a $ 25 bounce gift card!
To make a reservation, call 480-704-9206 or visit: meltingpot.com/ahwatukee-az/melting-pot-events.aspx
Enjoy a four-course dinner at CIELO with specialties such as beef tenderloin stuffed with lobster tail, miso-glazed Chilean sea bass and some giant crab cake and ruby red chocolate decadence treats.
Info: $ 79 per person with reservation / reservations made on Open table. Available Friday to Sunday February 12-14 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with live music from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Click on Here for the full Valentine’s Day menu.
Grill Kitchen & Bar at The Boulders
The Boulders Resort Grill Kitchen & Bar will be serving a special three-course menu from 5 to 9 p.m. on February 14! Enjoy a range of wines and desserts. The Grill Kitchen, located on the award-winning The Boulders Golf Course, combines fine service with an extraordinary wine list and mouth-watering Valentine’s Day menu where couples can drink in the scenery overlooking lush green fairways and the surrounding desert tapestry where nature sings in a moving symphony.
Celebrate your evening outdoors with an admission choice including seared red grouper, beef tenderloin with truffle fillet or grilled bone-in pork chop, plus a specialty of raspberry and raspberry swirl cheesecake.
Info: $ 78 per person, reservation required, call 480-595-4621
Enjoy an excellent four-course meal at the Hermosa Inn’s LONs, featuring nearly 700 types of award-winning wines; menus including, but not limited to, scallops, Meyer lemon and ricotta tortelloni, and your choice of chocolate strawberry pie or passion fruit cheesecake!
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa
Spend your Valentine’s evening at Ritas Cantina & Bar with a special menu! Menus include Butter Poached King Crab, Hanger Steak and don’t forget the Dark Chocolate Pie with Roasted Vanilla Strawberry!
Sample some of the award-winning Grimaldis pizzas before sampling their dessert specialty this Valentine’s Day! Enjoy a $ 6 Red Velvet cheesecake made with rich cream cheese on an Oreo cookie crust, topped with whipped cream.
Looking for a cost effective and tasty way to enjoy a family meal? Fired Pie just has the package which includes two personalized entrees with mac and cheese, pizza, salad and fountain drinks and will offer heart-shaped pookies topped with ice cream!
Pedal Haus in Tempe is offering a few bottles of wine with dessert for a value of $ 20! (an original value of $ 38.) Choose from over a dozen wine options and three delicious desserts: seasonal cheesecake, cookies and brownies.
Urban Margarita offers a special three-course menu featuring Pacific Cod Fillet, Prime Braised Short Ribs, Jeremys Red Velvet Bread Pudding, and Vanilla Ice Cream! Drinks including, but not limited to, blood orange, agave and sparkling rose for Valentine’s Day!
Treats
After indulging in tasty Southwestern cuisine, ZTejas Southwest Grill offers complimentary dessert on Valentine’s Day to end your evening on a sweet note! Their Dulce de Leche heart cheesecake has Chocolate Frosting, Strawberry Reduction, and Strawberry Rose can be enjoyed at their Chandler and Phoenix stores!
A staple in Scottsdale, Sweet Dees Bakeshop offers their adorable and delicious Valentine’s Day treats including chocolate boxes, Valentine’s Day tea kits, Pokemon and Yoda cookie sets, mini cakes and more again! Visit their website to pre-order some of their new stuff here: sweetdees.com/valentines-day-preorders.
Known for its vegan and gluten-free options, Urban Cookies in Phoenix has just the solution for your sweet tooth this Valentine’s Day! Pre-order your favorite heart-shaped sugar cookies, pink velvet cakes, donuts and cupcakes, ready to be picked up on February 13.
Home of the Cupcake ATM in Scottsdale, Sprinkles Cupcakes has the perfect treat to enjoy on Valentine’s Day. You can order their Valentine’s Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Raspberry Cupcake, a dozen cupcake boxes, and make-at-home kits by visiting: sprinkles.com/locations/az/scottsdale.
Savor a signature themed Marlas Cupcakes creation this holiday! Pre-order is available for their Valentine’s Day gift box of 2 cocoa bombs with your choice of Milk Chocolate, Raspberry Chocolate, Chocolate Strawberry, Red Velvet, White Chocolate and White Chocolate Strawberry; Buildable Valentine’s Day box for hot cocoa bombs; and 4-pack Cupcake with Red Velvet, Chocolate Hazelnut, Vanilla Bean and Chocolate Covered Strawberry flavors.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
