YSU plans to invest in Voltage Valley | News, Sports, Jobs

YOUNGSTOWN – Youngstown State University, through its Center for Workforce Education and Innovation, plans to use a portion of $ 5 million from General Motors to invest in programs and services focused on inclusion and equality to better serve the unemployed and underemployed.

“We need to remove the barriers to help these people compete and win in what we call the race for employability,” said Jennifer Oddo, executive director of strategic workforce education and innovation at YSU.

Part of the money will also go towards establishing the YSU Energy Storage Innovation and Training Center to support emerging tech industries in the Mahoning Valley by helping to provide a workforce. competent.

The innovation and training center remains in concept and development for now, but YSU President Jim Tressel is considering a brick-and-mortar facility closer to Voltage Valley, the name given to Trumbull and Mahoning counties due to investments in energy storage and electricity. automotive industries.

Ground Zero for Voltage Valley is Lordstown, where General Motors is partnering with South Korean firm LG Chem to build a $ 2.3 billion factory to mass produce battery cells for electric vehicles and where Lordstown Motors Corp. is preparing to launch its electric truck, the Endurance, from which GM has manufactured automobiles for 53 years.

Tressel said he sees the innovation and training center as part of the natural evolution of YSU’s training center of excellence – a high-tech space for machining, additive manufacturing, robotics, automation and more – which is under construction at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Commerce Street.

Tressel, Oddo and other YSU, education and economic development officials met there with Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency, on Tuesday to highlight progress and workforce development initiatives in Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

“So there will be an evolution,” said Tressel on the possibility of an innovation and training center for physical energy storage. “What we can do here is a variety of things. The things we need formed that we can’t do here, our thinking process is to have a physical center closer to Voltage Valley there and put some things there that aren’t part of it. This program….

YSU takes a holistic approach, said Oddo, who heads the workforce education and innovation center that provides individuals with digital access and literacy, education and training, and pathways to work.

“It’s really about creating workforce strategies around all of the skills in demand,” Oddo said. “When you look at the demand requirements, it’s about improving manufacturing, computing, energy storage and other areas as well.”

GM’s $ 12 million local investment is part of a settlement reached with the state over breaking tax credit agreements when it closed its former auto manufacturing plant in Lordstown in March 2019.

A portion of other funding for YSU will be used as part of a virtual career fair in partnership with Ultium Cells LLC, the GM / LG Chem factory and JobsOhio, the state’s non-profit economic development agency. , to connect the community to career paths, training and jobs. .

Workforce development spending played a key role in discussions with GM over the refund of tax credits.

“When we talk to a company about expansion or growth in Ohio, it’s always the first question, not the taxes. It’s can you provide them with the skills that I need, ”Husted said. “I talk every day with communities that say we need more jobs and I ask them, if we bring 100 jobs here, and they need those kinds of skills, could they find the people? The answer is often no. We never want that to be the case here. If we’re going to have Voltage Valley, if we’re going to have additive manufacturing, we have to be able to answer that question when an employer calls, yes we have the workforce.