Aunt Jemima No More; Famous Pearl Milling Company pancake brandExBulletin





toggle legend Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Justin Sullivan / Getty Images Quaker Oats concocted a new image for an old offensive brand on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc., the parent company of Quaker Oats, has announced the rebranding of Aunt Jemima, the popular pancake and syrup brand, removing the racist stereotype used in the product image. PepsiCo will replace Aunt Jemima with Pearl Milling Company in June a year after the company first announced its intention to discontinue the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima and other food brands including Uncle Ben’s, Cream of Wheat and Mrs. Butterworth’s, announced reshuffles amid protests against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States last summer. But calls to remove the footage of Aunt Jemima, and others like it, were made long before companies acquiesced to public pressure last year. Aunt Jemima has been criticized as an image reminiscent of slavery. Old Aunt Jemima was born as a song of field slaves which was then performed in minstrel performances. The original character of Aunt Jemima was played by Nancy Green, who was born into slavery. Quaker Oats paid Green to travel and promote Aunt Jemima products in costume. Both Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben have been criticized for relying on the titles of aunt and uncle, which were historically used by people who resisted applying Mr. or Mrs. honorary to a black person. . Uncle Ben’s logo was of an old black man, who originally wore a bow tie reminiscent of a servant. March, Incorporated announced in September that it would remove Uncle Ben’s name and logo and rename the rice brand Ben’s Original. Origin of Pearl Milling Company Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and according to a statement from PepsiCo, created the self-rising pancake mix that became known as Aunt Jemima. Quaker Oats purchased the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925. toggle legend PepsiCo, Inc. PepsiCo, Inc. Pearl Milling Company will retain the red and yellow packaging found on Aunt Jemima’s cans and bottles. PepsiCo says its products will continue to be available under the Aunt Jemima name without the character image until June. The company said the Pearl Milling Company will also announce details of a million-dollar pledge to empower and uplift black girls and women in the coming weeks. This investment is in addition to PepsiCo’s $ 400 million commitment over five years to advance and uplift black businesses and communities, the company said.

