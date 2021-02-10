ABC pushes business loans to tackle NAB

At the same time, he will remain cautious of companies operating in aviation, tourism, accommodation and commercial real estate.

We have seen fairly slow business investment even before COVID, which is why we want to play a bigger role in business banking and make sure we allocate capital to areas of the economy where we think we can bring. the most product improvements to the Australian economy. outlook, Mr Comyn said.

But it’s important not to underestimate the bumpy and uneven trajectory ahead, he said, despite the global growth forecast of 5%.

Getting the unemployment rate below 6 percent will be essential and will depend on business investment for future growth, as well as a supportive policy in the next federal budget.

We currently believe the economy is on a recovery path, he said. Our economics team would be slightly more bullish than the RBA forecast, but when you look at our balance sheet parameters and our level of funding, it’s clearly more cautious and deliberate.

Business blitz

The surge in business lending means CBA, which has always fought Westpac for its dominance in mortgage lending, will take on Ross McEwans’ NAB in Melbourne, long known as Australia’s leading investment bank.

The creation of a major client group within ABC mirrors a division of the same name within NAB under Don Argus in the 1990s.

After an investment banker hiring blitz, the CBA said it had increased its business loans by $ 4 billion in the first half of the year, while its institutional office provided businesses with $ 159 billion in cash. .

This helped CBA to generate a cash profit for the six months ending Dec.31 of $ 3.9 billion, down 10.8%, given higher loan loss provisions which reflect a vision. cautious in view of the persistent uncertainties linked to the health crisis.

ABC said its $ 127 billion business loan portfolio accounted for a 17.3% higher market share, up from 16.7% and closing the gap on NAB’s 21.5% share. based on APRA figures.

After focusing on fixing the damaged reputation of CBAs following his money laundering scandal and the Hayne Royal Commission, Mr Comyn said he has now decided to set a more ambitious agenda for the future, creating four new pillars to guide its strategic thinking.

Building the first merchant bank is the first pillar; others improve products and services; create better digital experiences; and reduce operating costs to create a simpler bank.

As regulators closely monitor bank lending standards to prevent dangerous asset bubbles from inflating, Mr Comyn has vowed that loan growth will not come at the expense of margins or excessive risk. If you look at the lending standards, I don’t have any concerns from our point of view, he said.

Andrew Martin, portfolio manager at Alphinty Investment Management, which manages around $ 9 billion for investors, said it would take some time to measure success in business banking, noting that any case of a shutdown turn would appear first in the margin.

It’s always harder than it looks and it takes a long time, he says. We have seen banks go headlong in some areas and sometimes things go wrong.

As long as they do it in a way that doesn’t cost from a margin or quality standpoint, that would be a good thing.

Frozen Laws 80pc

The strength of the Australian economic recovery has been exposed by the latest ABC figures on the number and value of frozen mortgage payments, which have fallen more than 80% from mid-peak year in 2020.

There are 25,000 loans, worth $ 9 billion, still on repayment leave, compared to 145,000 loans worth $ 51 billion as of June 30.

Frozen loans to SMEs fell even faster, to just 2,000 loans worth $ 300 million, compared to 67,000 loans worth $ 15.7 billion during the same period. Ninety-six percent of business loans coming out of deferrals returned to pre-COVID repayment levels, while 2 percent of borrowers were receiving additional assistance and 2 percent of deferred loans were now in jeopardy.

We will continue to work with clients who are still off-line, and we anticipate – even if the numbers are dropping significantly – that this will require continued assistance, and we see that in the areas most affected by the pandemic at this point, Mr. Said Comyn.

As the government formulates its next budget, Mr Comyn said he was convinced the policies would boost jobs, and it was essential for the health of banks and the economy for unemployment to reach 6% or less at during the calendar year.

The resilience and substitutability of the Australian economy was highlighted with many retailers posting strong results and Mr Comyn also highlighted the renewed interest in stock trading as stock prices rose in arrow, saw big gains at CommSec, where new trading accounts were on the rise. 130 percent, active accounts grew 83 percent and there was a 150 percent increase in contract ticket volume.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe said last week that regulators were closely monitoring lending standards, given the risk that clients would seek to chase rising asset prices, while the Reserve Bank New Zealand this week imposed a new loan-to-value (LVR) limit on home loans.

Morgan Stanley analyst Richard Wiles said APRA’s new macroprudential measures posed a risk to his positive view of Australian banks, but we believe it would require a significant increase in Australian house prices, a loan growth and an increase in LVR loans from current levels for this will occur in 2021.

Mr Comyn said lending standards is an area we and regulators will be watching closely, but I’m not at all concerned about any downgrade. The last real estate boom in 2015 was driven by investors, but this time it said growth was driven by owner-occupiers.

CBA CFO Alan Docherty said challenges for banks include uncertainty about the pace of the COVID-19 recovery, as well as pressures from low official rates, which are expected to reduce by 0 .07% CBA interest margin this year.

However, compared to most other advanced economies in the world, Australia has so far achieved top-notch global performance, a very strong rebound in economic activity and a heavily capitalized banking system that supports the continuous flow. credit to the economy, he said.

We cannot be complacent. But we must be confident in our ability to collectively manage this uncertain time.