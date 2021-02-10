Sanoma continues its long-term incentive program Helsinki Stock Exchange: SAA1V





Sanoma Corporation, Bourse Communiqué, February 10, 2021 at 8:50 a.m. EET Sanoma continues its long-term incentive program The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has approved the continuation of the long-term share-based incentive program for approx. 230 employees. As part of the annual long-term share-based incentive programs initially announced on February 7, 2013 and February 7, 2014, a new performance share plan for 2021-2023 and a restricted share plan 2021-2023 are introduced. 20212023 performance share plan The performance measures of the 20212022 performance share plan are based on the objectives of adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share in 2021. The stock awards payable, subject to the achievement of performance measures, will be released to participants in spring 2024, subject to compliance with continuing employment conditions or good starting conditions at the time of payment. The stock awards payable will amount to a maximum of 495,000 Sanoma shares (gross, before deduction of related taxes). Restricted stock plan 20212023 The duration of the Restricted Share Plan starting at the beginning of 2021 is three years. The stock rewards payable on the basis of the plan will be delivered to participants in spring 2024. The stock rewards payable will amount to a maximum of 25,000 Sanoma shares (gross). The plan is only introduced for specific compensation needs not linked to performance. Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, tel. +358 40 560 5601 Message Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company that impacts the lives of millions of people every day. Our learning products and services empower teachers to develop the talents of each child to reach their full potential. We offer print and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe. Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position provides the broadest reach and tailored marketing solutions to our business partners. Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ nearly 5,000 professionals. In 2020, our net sales reached approximately 1.1 billion and our operating EBIT margin excl. The PPP was 14.7%. Sanoma’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.

