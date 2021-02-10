Housebuilder Persimmon sets aside 75m to solve siding safety issues





P ersimmon has set aside 75 million euros to fix the safety concerns of the pavement in some of the buildings he has worked on previously, the company FTSE 100 said. The firm has made this provision in its 2020 results to contribute to any necessary work on 26 buildings likely to be affected by the cladding problem. In high-rise buildings, Persimmon has already sold individual apartments to buyers and the ownership of an entire building to a third party. Its update comes on the same day, additional funding for the cost of removing hazardous coatings from buildings is expected to be announced by the government. Many apartment owners face huge bills for improving fire safety after the tragic Grenfell fire in 2017. Related Persimmon said he had not been a major developer of high-rise buildings. He added: We believe we represent less than one percent of all high rise developments. However, in the past we have constructed multi-story buildings that followed all fire safety rules and regulations in force at the time, but used coating materials which can now be considered hazardous and must be removed. Persimmon has identified nine high-rise buildings over 18 meters built by the group where, according to government guidelines, the coating may need to be removed. Persimmon does not own any of these buildings and the legal responsibility and duty to ensure the safety of the building rests with the current owners. Persimmon will provide technical support to ensure the safety of the building. However, if a building owner fails to step up and accept responsibility, Persimmon said he’s ready to provide the support needed to make sure the job gets done. For buildings less than 18 meters in height, the government recommended a risk-based approach. The group identified 17 buildings of less than 18 meters that could be fitted with cladding requiring further investigation. Where Persimmon owns the building, he will direct this work. When the company no longer owns the building, it will support owners and other parties in their efforts to ensure the buildings are safe for residents. The company added that if a building owner does not meet their obligations, Persimmon is ready to provide the support needed to make it happen. Persimmon is writing to building owners and management companies to inform them of the findings of his review and to agree on next steps. The group intends to get things done as quickly as possible, minimizing the uncertainty and concerns of residents. Related Roger Devlin, President of Persimmon, said: Concern over the now banned siding affects thousands of homeowners who live in high-rise buildings across the country. “ Devlin added: At Persimmon, we believe we have a clear duty to act to resolve this issue. Today, we are spending 75 million euros on all necessary refurbishment and pavement safety work in 26 developments we have built. “ It is a move which we believe is not only the right one for residents but also the right thing to do as one of the leading UK home builders. We want Persimmon to be a company with a long-term, responsible and sustainable future and hope that our actions today demonstrate a clear commitment to these values.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos