ASML publishes its annual reports 2020 Amsterdam Stock Exchange: ASML





ASML publishes the 2020 annual reports VELDHOVEN, The Netherlands, February 10, 2021 Today, ASML Holding NV (ASML) released its 2020 annual reports. ASML will file its 2020 US GAAP-based annual report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its 2020 annual report based on IFRS-EU to the Netherlands Securities and Markets Authority (AFM). ASML’s annual reports are available at www.asml.com where our financial statements can also be downloaded in Excel spreadsheet format. ASML’s annual report based on US GAAP will also be available at www.sec.gov. The annual report based on IFRS will be published on www.afm.nl. ASML will hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) in Veldhoven on April 29, 2021. The AGM agenda with all related documents will be available on www.asml.com on March 15, 2021. Media relations contacts Investor Relations Contacts Monique Mols +31 6 5284 4418 Skip Miller +1 480 235 0934 Sander Hofman +31 6 2381 0214 Marcel Kemp +31 40 268 6494 Tensioner Brittney Wolff +1 408 483 3207 Peter Cheang +886 3 659 6771 About ASML

ASML is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chip manufacturing equipment. Our vision is a world in which semiconductor technology is everywhere and helps meet society’s toughest challenges. We contribute to this goal by creating products and services that allow chipmakers to define the models that make up integrated circuits. We are continually expanding the capabilities of our products, enabling our customers to increase the value and reduce the cost of chips. By helping to make chips cheaper and more powerful, we are helping to make semiconductor technology more attractive to a wider range of products and services, which in turn enables advancements in areas such as healthcare. , energy, mobility and entertainment. ASML is a multinational company with offices in over 60 cities in 16 countries, headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands. We employ more than 28,000 people on payroll and flexible contracts (expressed in full-time equivalents). ASML is traded on Euronext Amsterdam and NASDAQ under the symbol ASML. More information about ASML, our products and technology, as well as career opportunities are available at www.asml.com.

