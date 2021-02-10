Business
Tata Steel sees strong operating performance in third quarter as deleveraging accelerates
Tata Steel Ltd continues to show improved financial performance as demand for steel and the pricing environment remain favorable. The company not only released its highest consolidated EBITDA on record during Q3FY21, but continues to see debt reduction along with improved cash flow.
The company’s consolidated EBITDA in the December quarter increased 2.6 times year over year and also improved 1.53 times from the September quarter. This despite the increase in operating losses in European operations and the sequential decline in domestic volumes by the company.
Higher achievements in steel and integrated interior operations increased the benefits as the product line improved. Lower exports and lower opening inventories at the start of the quarter were the main reasons for the sequential decline in sales. However, as exports generate lower margins, higher domestic sales bode well for the company’s product line, as did increased sales from the automotive segment. Most Indian manufacturers had previously resorted to exports to offset falling domestic volumes during the lockdown. However, improving domestic demand led them to reduce their exports.
The strength of the company lies in the integrated national operations. Despite the sharp rise in prices for key iron ore raw materials, the company was able to report EBITDA per tonne of 20,175 at the autonomous level. This increased by 53.6% sequentially and significantly higher than 11,059 views during the quarter of the previous year.
In particular, it was much better than 14,444 per tonne sent by JSW Steel and 7,722 reported by SAIL.
Tata Steel’s European operations remain a weak link and European operations have seen the loss of EBITDA widen to 724 crore from 462 crore in the previous quarter. However, this is also explained by the reversal of wage support and higher provisions for carbon emissions. The Street will thus be vigilant on the progress of the restructuring of Tata Steel Europe.
Meanwhile, deleveraging continues and the company has seen its consolidated net debt decline from 10,325 crore to 86 170 crore. The company is expected to continue to see a strong improvement in its margin for its domestic operations.
Given the lagged impact of steel price hikes and the likely reset of the interim auto contract, we expect 4Q to be even stronger than 3Q, analysts at JP Morgan Asia Pacific Research said. They also increased their revenue estimates for FY21 by 63%.
Although analysts remain positive, the Dtreet will be vigilant on the development of steel prices in India. Press reports suggest that India’s Competition Commission has launched an investigation against the steel companies for forming a cartel to raise prices consistently. This added to investor worries which already remain elevated given weak demand from China at present, despite being a seasonal lean period for demand in the country.
Tata Steel stock posted an intraday gain of up to 1.6% on Wednesday. However, it was currently trading slightly lower than the previous close.
