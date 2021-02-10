SimCorp A / S New share buyback program Copenhagen Stock Exchange: SIM





Company announcement no. 02/2021 SimCorp A / S (SimCorp) today launched a share buyback program of up to € 20.0 million, which will be executed during the period from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021. The buyback program is launched in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders at the General Meeting of March 24, 2020 to buy back up to 10% of the capital of SimCorps in the period up to the next annual general meeting. The buyback program will be structured and implemented in accordance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on Market Abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and the legislation delegated under the MAR. SimCorp has appointed Danske Bank as the lead manager of the buyback program. Under this agreement, Danske Bank will purchase shares on behalf of SimCorp and make its business decisions independently and without influence from SimCorp. The buyback program is subject to the following conditions: The aim of the program is to reduce the share capital of SimCorp and to meet the obligations arising from the SimCorps incentive program.

The total purchases of own shares will be limited to a total market value of € 20.0 million

The maximum number of shares that can be purchased is 300,000 shares of DKK 1 each

The execution of the buyback will take place from February 10, 2021 to July 31, 2021

The maximum number of shares to be purchased in SimCorp per daily market session will equal 10% of the average volume of SimCorp shares traded on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen during the previous 20 business days.

During the term of the buyback program, no shares will be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the following two prices on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen: 1. The price of the last independent exchange, and

2. The highest current independent bid Details of transactions executed under the buyback program will be made public on www.simcorp.com at the latest at the end of the seventh daily market session.

Inquiries regarding this announcement should be directed to: Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A / S (+45 3544 8822)

