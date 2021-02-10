Help is on the way for struggling L&I | Business

Access to the COVID-19 vaccine is not the only difficulty for Pennsylvanians. Many are waiting for their due unemployment benefits and many more are looking for a response to inquiries about their claims.
The State Department of Labor and Industry, which accepts and adjudicates claims, has been under siege during the pandemic, handling thousands of emails and phone calls a day. L&I received more than 49,000 emails last week alone, said Jennifer Berrier, L&I acting secretary.
At a press conference Tuesday morning, however, Berrier said help was on the way.
We will be adding 120 customer service staff this month, she said. We know that applicants are frustrated. I’m frustrated. We are listening to you and making progress.
She said more staff could be added in March, but funding uncertainty is an issue. We can borrow people from other departments.
L&I had already increased its workforce by 165% in recent months. A number of employees work every day, some beyond eight hours of work.
Berrier said we have a definite challenge when it comes to worker retention.
In the meantime, applicants are booming, many expecting weeks of back pay, many more anticipating a return phone call or email. Berrier and other L&I officials have repeatedly stated that email is the most efficient way to contact the department.
The virtual session also focused on the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programs, which expired at the end of December. Both programs resumed statewide less than a month ago, after the federal CARES law was extended on December 26. L&I began accepting and paying claims on January 22.
Berrier said L&I has received more than 5 million PUA and PEUC requests.
It’s unprecedented, she said.
A number of claimants claim they received 1099-G tax forms in error. Some say their case has not even been determined, and others argue that they have not received unemployment benefits. Berrier said in these cases you are likely the victim of fraud and should contact L&I.
Leading a besieged department has not been easy. Berrier has been in her post for less than three months, but she is determined to persevere.
We are working as hard as possible to help and serve you, she said.
