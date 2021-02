India Biological E seeks to make 600 million J&J vaccines per year

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian pharmaceutical company Biological E Ltd plans to contract around 600 million doses of the Johnson and Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine per year, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday. FILE PHOTO: A vial and syringe can be seen in front of a Johnson & Johnson logo displayed in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration / File Photo The country’s inoculation campaign is currently using the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech with the state-run Indian Council for Medical Research. Several other vaccines, including Russias Sputnik V, Cadila Healthcares ZyCov-D and a product Novavax are in the queue in the world’s largest vaccine-producing country. We are aiming for 600 million doses for J&J, Biological Es Mahima Datla said, adding it was not clear when they could start production. This will be in addition to our own product for which we are targeting around 1 billion doses. She declined to respond if the company could help J&J conduct a small local safety and immunogenicity study in India for the single-dose vaccine found to be 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 disease. India generally requests so-called transition studies for foreign vaccines. A senior government official said Tuesday that J&J was interested in manufacturing its vaccine in India, which has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States. The Biological Es vaccine candidate developed with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and US company Dynavax Technologies Corp is currently undergoing clinical trials in India, with advanced stage testing scheduled to begin in April. India, which makes about 60% of the vaccines sold globally, wants COVID-19 vaccine companies to manufacture locally for sale domestically as well as for export. The country has vaccinated more than 6.6 million frontline workers since its campaign began on Jan.16, with a goal of reaching 300 million people by August. It has reported 10.86 million infections and more than 155,000 deaths. The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, provides AstraZeneca and Novavax injections for low- and middle-income countries. Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Edited by Euan Rocha and Raju Gopalakrishnan

