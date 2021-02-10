ALK publishes its annual report 2020 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: ALK B





ALK ends 2020 with 16% organic growth in the fourth quarter leading to 8% full-year revenue growth

Results in line with the latest recommendations

Growth prospects for 2021 of 8 to 12% in local currencies

ALK’s overall strategy remains unchanged (Revenue growth rates are organic and expressed in local currencies. Comparative figures for 2019 are shown in parentheses.) ALK (ALKB: DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLFThe Board of Directors approved the company’s 2020 annual report: ALK ended 2020 on a strong note, with 16% organic growth in the fourth quarter, despite the continued impact of COVID. Sales and EBITDA for the year were in line with the most recent forecasts. Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights Peak season revenue for AIT treatment initiations increased 16% to DKK 991 million (883), with ALK posting its best Q4 thanks to a 55% increase in tablet sales.

European and international markets grew by 17% and 46% respectively, while sales in North America fell 2% due to COVID.

EBITDA increased to DKK 64 million (48), in line with the most recent outlook. Highlights of 2020 The annual turnover grew by 8% organically to a record level of DKK 3,491 million (3,274). Product discontinuances reduced growth by about 3 percentage points.

Global tablet sales have increased by 42% and have proven to be resistant to the impact of COVID. Japan’s revenue grew 80%, boosted by patients converting to tablets from an old outgoing product and expected stock build-up during the year.

COVID has impacted sales of products administered in clinics and hospitals, especially in the United States, where sales are estimated to have reduced sales by more than DKK 100 million, primarily on legacy products and products from non-allergic life sciences. It also had an impact on the timing of clinical development activities of ALKs due to difficulties in recruiting participants for clinical trials.

EBITDA increased 64% to DKK 395 million (241), reflecting increased sales, cost savings and expense delays due to COVID. This included clinical development costs of around DKK 100 million related to activities originally planned for 2020.

Free cash flow was positive at DKK 56 million (minus 25) and was better than expected. ALK President and CEO Carsten Hellmann said: These results are a testament to our efforts to transform ALK into a stronger and more robust company. ALK has grown by 8% and has proven itself resilient to an unprecedented global COVID challenge without which growth would have been stronger. Throughout the 2018-2020 transformation period, we have consistently outperformed our promises, and we are now entering the next phase of ALK development, having solved the problems of the past and created a solid foundation for growth. Outlook 2021

ALK expects sales growth in all regions in 2021. Profits and free cash flow will be affected by the costs and payments originally planned for 2020, including the deferred R&D costs mentioned above. Revenue is expected to grow 8-12% organically in local currencies, with tablets being the primary driver of growth.

ALK assumes that COVID will continue to have some impact on the ability and willingness of allergic patients to see a doctor in the first semester, particularly in the first trimester.

EBITDA is expected to be DKK 325-425 million, benefiting from increased sales and gross margins, offset by a significant increase in R&D expenses to around DKK 650 million, which also includes investments for an entry on the food allergy treatment market, as well as a gradual normalization of sales and marketing activities as the impact of COVID diminishes. Strategy update

Building on the better than expected performance of the 2018-2020 transformation plan, ALK’s strategy for the next three years aims for organic growth of 10% or more per year and a strong improvement in profits. Looking further ahead, ALK will continue this path towards an EBIT margin of around 25% in 2025, known internally as 25 out of 25. The overall strategy remains unchanged and focuses on four key areas: succeeding in North America, complementing and commercializing the tablet portfolio, engaging consumers and new horizons, and optimizing for excellence. These areas now include strategic initiatives to expand ALK’s leadership in respiratory allergy, establish a presence in food allergy (peanuts and tree nuts), expand its position in anaphylaxis and pursue new innovations through research. Carsten Hellmann said: With the next phase of ALK’s development, we will generate additional sustainable growth, while increasing the EBIT margin until we reach our target of around 25% in 2025, thereby generating attractive returns for shareholders. Tablets will remain the main driver of growth for the foreseeable future, but we are also launching initiatives that can accelerate growth in the next five to ten years and make ALK a much bigger company and become a true global leader. allergies. Planned R&D spending includes all of the above innovation programs. Despite this, R&D spending to revenue is expected to decline further in the medium term as ALK completes its large-scale clinical trials for the respiratory tablet portfolio. ALK-Abell A / S For more information, please contact: Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525 Media: Jeppe Ilkjr, mobile +45 3050 2014 Audio streaming

Today, ALK is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. CEST during which management will review financial results and outlook. The conference call will be broadcast on https://ir.alk.net . Participants of the audio distribution are asked to call before 1:55 p.m. (CET). Danish participants should call tel. +45 3544 5577 and international participants should call tel. +44 333 300 0804 or +1 631 913 1422. Please use the participant’s PIN code: 67633761 #. The conference call will also be webcast live on the KLA website, where the accompanying presentation will be available shortly before the call begins. This information is information which ALK-Abell A / S is required to make public in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation. alk-2020-12-31

