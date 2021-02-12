Spotify will enable employees to work wherever they think and create best





Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi / Bloomberg 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP

As we hopefully approach the start of the end of the worst part of the pandemic, companies are strengthening themselves and sharing their future plans for their workers. Spotify, the fast-growing media and audio streaming service provider, announced on its corporate blog on Friday, Spotify is proud to introduce Work From Anywhere, a new way to collaborate that allows Spotifiers to work anywhere. . . The company emphasized the importance of choice, of writing. We give employees the option to elect a work model if they prefer to work primarily from home or in the office as well as their geographic location. Spotify said in the blog postEfficiency cannot be measured by the number of hours people spend in an office. Instead, giving people the freedom to choose where to work will increase efficiency. Giving more flexibility to our employees will promote a better work-life balance and will also help tap new talent pools while retaining current members of our group. The podcast and music streaming company said it is re-evaluating its office spaces around the world for increased durability, flexibility and well-being. The goal is to provide an office experience where employees have a place to focus, collaborate and create, whether it’s at a desk, in a conference room or in a coffee shop. Starting this summer, the company will present My Work Mode, which offers flexible choices. This includes the following options: Employees will be able to work full time from their home, office or a combination of the two options. The combination of home and office work will be decided between the employee and the person’s manager.

Spotify employees will also have the option to select the country or city in which they prefer to work. If an employee decides to move to a location away from a head office, the company might have a shared workspace in an office if they want to work in an office. Earlier this week, Salesforce, a leading cloud and software-as-a-service company, said the 9am to 5pm workday is dead. Based on employee feedback, Salesforce said it will adopt the following policies and provide employees with the flexibility of knowing how, when and where they work with three work methods: Flex: When it’s safe to return to the office, employees around the world will work flex. This means they’ll be in the office one to three days a week for team collaboration, client meetings, and presentations.

Fully Remote: For employees who don’t live close to an office or have roles that don’t require an office, they will work remotely full time.

Office: The smallest population of the workforce will work from an office four to five days a week if they occupy positions that require it. Tech giants Facebook, Google and Amazon have recently invested heavily in buying, building or renting large amounts of real estate. The locations offer attractive amenities to invite people to return to an office. They also allow spaces for social distancing and collaboration with small groups of people. The tech giants, according to their actions, predict that the future will be a hybrid between working from home and accessing a secure office environment.

