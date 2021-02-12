Enbridge Predicts Cash Flow Premium as Line 3 Cost Estimate Rises to $ 9.3 Billion

CALGARY – Construction of the U.S. portion of its Line 3 pipeline will cost $ 1.1 billion more than expected due to regulatory and court delays in Minnesota, but owner Enbridge Inc.’s CEO says the project is on track to start generating a lot of free cash flow at the end of this year.

Despite this higher investment, our discounted full cycle return remains attractive and registers a stronger volume profile, Al Monaco said on an earnings conference call on Friday.

Once Line 3 goes live it will bring a lot of free cash flow and this year we expect it to be around $ 200 million in the fourth quarter with volumes and EBITDA increasing in 2022.

He said two recent court rulings in the United States that denied the opponent’s last resort attempts to shut down Line 3 gave him the confidence that the project will be completed in the fourth quarter and put into operation after about six years of operation. regulatory review.

The right-of-way is largely clear, work on the station is underway and trenching and welding has started, Monaco said.

The total cost of the Line 3 project is now expected to rise to $ 9.3 billion, compared to $ 8.2 billion estimated in 2017.

He said about $ 400 million of the increase is due to the need to build in winter, $ 400 million in additional environmental measures, $ 200 million in additional financial and regulatory costs and about $ 100 million in measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, approximately $ 7 billion has been spent, including funds to complete the Canadian side of the pipeline that is already in service.

The Line 3 project is expected to add approximately 370,000 barrels per day of export capacity from Western Canada to the United States.

If the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is also completed as planned, the total export addition of nearly one million bpd should accommodate western Canadian oil export needs at least during the first half of the year. half of the decade, despite the recent cancellation of US President Joe Bidens. Keystone XL pipeline.

Even without Keystone XL, we believe that with Enbridges Line 3 due to go into service in Q4 / 21 and the TMX pipeline to be completed by the end of 2022, picking capacity will no longer be an issue at the future, analysts at ATB Financial said. in a report Friday.

The report says better prospects for pipeline capacity are already driving higher prices for Canadian oil compared to benchmark US crude.

Enbridge will continue to ignore the order from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to shut down its Line 5 pipeline across the Great Lakes by May, Monaco said on the appeal.

He said the company believed it would succeed in a challenge to the U.S. Federal Court on jurisdictional and other reasons, noting that pipeline products are vital to the state as well as other neighboring states and provinces.

Enbridge shares traded lower on Friday in what analysts called mixed fourth-quarter earnings despite confirmation of a 3% increase in the quarterly dividend to 83.5 cents per share.

Profit attributable to shareholders was $ 1.78 billion, compared to earnings of $ 746 million for the same period in 2019.

On an adjusted basis, fourth quarter profit was $ 1.13 billion, compared to adjusted profit of $ 1.23 billion for the same period a year earlier.

The company reported a pickup in volumes moved on its main pipeline network, which accounts for the majority of Canada’s oil exports, but Monaco said the prospects for a typical return to demand for its services after the related blow. last year’s pandemic are grim as vaccines roll in and new strains emerge.

Mainline volumes fell to 2.44 million barrels per day in the second quarter of 2020 as refinery demand slumped last spring, but fell back to 2.65 million b / d in the fourth quarter. This is still below the 2.84 million bpd moved in the first quarter of 2020.

Enbridge said the demand for Canadian heavy crude oil from the US Gulf of Mexico refinery center was growing faster than the demand for light oil.

The company said it had installed its first solar power plant to power a station on its Texas Eastern gas transmission pipeline and said two more were under construction.

The projects are part of its goal of reducing its energy intensity by 35% by 2030 and achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 12, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX: ENB)