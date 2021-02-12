Business
Company Acquires Drew Las Vegas with Intent to Complete Broken Resort Project

Fri 12 February 2021 (10:48 am)
A well-funded real estate company has announced a deal to acquire a broken down casino complex on the north end of the Strip.
Koch Real Estate Investments, a branch of Koch Industries, said it has partnered with Fontainebleau Development to complete the Drew Las Vegas, a long-planned 63-story complex at 2777 Las Vegas Boulevard.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. A target opening date has not been revealed.
The blue glass building is near the Resorts World Las Vegas under construction complex and the West Hall extension of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The Drew began construction as the Fontainebleau in 2006 and was about 70% complete when the project went bankrupt in 2009 during the Great Recession.
Jeffrey Soffer, President and CEO of Fontainebleau Development, was involved in the initial group that planned to open the property, although he later changed hands.
Steven Witkoff and a Florida-based investment firm called New Valley LLC purchased the property in 2017.
It was expected that the resort would eventually open as Drew Las Vegas.
The involvement of Koch Real Estate, according to the Dallas-based company, will provide the unique ability to combine patient and long-term capital.
We strongly believe in the Las Vegas market and view the property as a great opportunity to contribute to the long-term success and positive trajectory of this dynamic and innovative region, said Jack Francis, president of Koch Real Estate, in the statement.
Led by billionaire Charles Koch, Koch Industries, with approximately 62,000 employees in the United States, is the country’s largest privately held company.
The Kansas-based company got its start decades ago in the energy business, but now has interests in a range of industries and a presence in more than 70 countries.
Fontainebleau Development is based in Florida.
