Need a tour to get vaccinated? Lyft and Uber support you.





As the government improves accessibility to Covid-19 vaccines, Uber, Lyft and other transportation services across the country are partnering with businesses, cities, and pharmacies to provide free rides to vaccination sites . In an effort to provide more vaccines to communities of color and to combat vaccine skepticism, Uber said so this week has partnered with retail drugstore chain Walgreens to provide free transportation to its offsite vaccination sites and clinics in cities such as Houston, Chicago and Atlanta. The initiative comes after Uber promised in December to offer 10 million free or discounted rides to ensure transportation is not a barrier to obtaining the [Covid-19] vaccine. Transportation should never be a barrier to healthcare, said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, in a declaration. We look forward to building on this exciting new partnership with Walgreens, harnessing the power of the Uber platform to help connect more people to vaccines, as we all work together to help end this pandemic. “ Since 1995, public transportation ridership has grown 28% more than the 23% increase in the US population. Yet 45% of Americans still do not have access to public transportation, according to the American Public Transportation Association. Jersey City, New Jersey, was one of the first cities to partner with Uber to provide expanded access to vaccination sites, offering 12,000 free round trips to “residents who will benefit most from avoiding crowded public transport or who may not be able to afford to travel, ” Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement. The majority of Jersey City residents don’t have a car, and that’s an even higher percentage when you talk about the elderly and low-income communities, Fulop told NBC News Gabe Gutierrez. Retail giant Target said on Wednesday it had partnered with Lyft to provide free round-trip rides to all team members for Covid vaccination appointments. Taking care of our team has been at the heart of every decision we have made since the onset of the coronavirus, Human resources director Melissa Kremer said in a statement. In San Diego, the Metropolitan Transit System offers residents in the area free trips to vaccination sites. In east Texas, the Brazos Transit District will provide free transportation and the North Carolina Department of Transportation has allocated about $ 2.5 million to help pay for trips. Partnerships like this are crucial to allow everyone to be able to take their photo in their place, says Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. During a recent visit to the National Institutes of Health, President Joe Biden announced that the federal government has purchased an additional 100 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, as well as an additional 100 million doses of Moderna. We have now purchased enough vaccines to immunize all Americans and we are now working to get those vaccines into the arms of millions of people, Biden said.

