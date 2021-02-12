How to use Apple Cash: how it works and how much it costs

Update on 12/01/21:Updated this guide with the most recent information about Apple Cash.

When iOS 11 landed in 2017, it lacked its most anticipated features: Apple Cash. Similar to Venmo or Square silver, Apple Cash allows you to instantly send money to another iOS user. You don’t even need a new app, as it’s integrated with iMessage. Apple Cash was released a few months later as part of iOS 11.2.

It’s an incredibly easy way to send money from person to person, but it comes with a few caveats you should be aware of. Here’s what you need to know about setting it up and using it.

Apple Cash Requirements

To get started, the money sender and receiver must be running iOS 11.2 or later. According to Apple’s support page, you will need to meet the following requirements:

We have a guide that will tell you everything you need to know about setting up Apple Pay. Once you’ve got everything set up, you’ll be able to send money to your friends right in Messages on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch.

How to set up Apple Cash

Before you can send or receive money, you need to set up the Apple Cash card. It is basically a special prepaid card with some financial services provided by Apple by Green Dot Bank.

First, you might need to go to the Settings menu and make sure Apple Cash is turned on. Go to Settings > Wallet and Apple Pay and look for the Apple Cash toggle at the top of the screen.

IDG If you don’t see an Apple Pay Cash card in Wallet, make sure it’s enabled in Settings.

Next, go to the Wallet app, tap the Apple Cash card, and then tap Set up Apple Cash. You will have to agree to some terms and conditions, but that’s it.

IDG Setting up Apple Cash is a snap. Just go to Wallet and tap on the card to get started.

This process will automatically trigger if someone sends you money before you have a chance to set it up.

How to send money with Apple Cash on iPhone or iPad

Sending money with Apple Cash is incredibly easy. It’s just an iMessage app.

Apple

1. Launch Messages, then start a new message or open an existing one.

2. Tap the Applications button, then tap the Apple Pay button.

3. Press the + or – buttons to adjust the amount, or press.Show keyboard to enter an exact amount.

4. Tap Pay. If you want to add a message here, you can.

5. Press the send button. You will get a summary screen that you will need to approve with Touch ID or Face ID.

That’s all we can say about it. The money will be sent immediately and will be available on the recipient’s Apple Cash card.

Use Apple Cash with your Apple Watch

Apple

It’s as easy as on your iPhone.

1. Open Messages on your Apple Watch and start a new message or open an existing message.

2. Scroll down the message and press the Apple Pay button.

3. Turn the digital cropped to adjust the dollar amount. If you need to be more specific, tap the dollar amount to display the decimal places, then tap the value after the decimal point and rotate the digital crown to adjust it.

4. Tap Pay. You will be prompted to double click the side button to confirm.

How to ask for money

You can also ask your friend to send you money. When they receive the request, they can tap it and the payment amount will be filled automatically (they can adjust it if they want).

Just open Messages, go to a conversation, and tap the Apple Pay iMessage app just like you would send money. Enter the amount and instead of pressingPay press theRequest button.

On Apple Watch, tap the Pay button at the bottom of a conversation, set the amount, then slide the large Pay button to the left to turn it into a request button.

You can also use Siri with a phrase like, ask Jason $ 15 for tacos.

How to cancel payment

If you’ve sent someone money and they haven’t accepted it yet, you can reverse the payment.

1. Go to Messages and tap the payment, or find the payment in your Apple Cash card transaction history in the Wallet app or in settings.

2. Tap the transaction and find the status field. TapCancel payment. If you don’t see this option, they’ve already accepted payment.

It may take up to a day for the payment to reappear in your account.

After the first transaction, most users will have Apple Cash configured to automatically accept payments (this is the default), so you probably won’t have much of a chance to cancel. You can always try to ask them to reimburse you …

Using Siri

You can use Siri to send and request money. Try saying Send Jane $ 14 for the tacos or Apple Pay Greg $ 12 for the tacos. Or to ask for cash, maybe ask Glenda $ 18 for tacos.

Maybe you should cut back on the tacos.

About this Apple Cash card …

When you receive money, it goes to your Apple Cash card. This money is then used by default whenever you send money to someone else with Apple Cash. If you don’t have enough, you can pay off the balance with a debit or credit card.

You can also use money on your Apple Cash card to pay for things with Apple Pay. Apps and in-app purchases, retail, online … this is just another source of money to use in Apple Pay. Just tap your charge card every time an Apple Pay summary appears onscreen for you to confirm, or if you’re buying something at retail, switch to the Apple Cash card before touching the terminal.

The maximum balance you can have on the card is $ 20,000. You can only send or receive $ 3,000 per message and $ 10,000 in a 7-day period.

How to add money to your Apple Pay Cash card or transfer it to your bank account

You can add money to your Apple Cash card, although you automatically add any missing debit or credit card balances when you pay someone. Simply open the Apple Cash card in the Wallet app or in the Wallet and Apple Pay settings menu. Then tap the Info tab. Then press Add money. Enter the amount you want to add, pressAdd, and confirm.

Take moneydisabled your Apple Cash card is just a little more complicated. You will need to add a bank account.

1. In the Apple Cash card information (in Settings or in the Wallet app), go to the Information tab.

2. PressTransfer to the bank.

3. The first time you do this you will need to press Add a bank account and enter your bank routing number and account number.

4. Enter an amount, pressTransfer, then confirm with Touch ID or Face ID.

IDG If you want to transfer money from your Apple Pay Cash virtual card to your bank, you will need to enter an account number.

A bank transfer can take 1 to 3 working days (excluding holidays). You must transfer at least $ 1 (although you can transfer your entire balance if you have less), you cannot transfer more than $ 3,000 at a time, and you cannot transfer more than $ 20,000 in a 7-month period. days.

Is Apple Cash free?

If you use a debit card, Apple Cash is free. But if you use a credit card, there is a 3% credit card transaction fee every time you use your card to add to your Apple Cash balance.