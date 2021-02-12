Xebec announces organizational changes Toronto Stock Exchange: XBC





MONTREAL, February 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (Xebec or the society), a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low-carbon gases, today announced that effective immediately, Mr. Marinus Van Driel, who has joined Xebec through his recent acquisition of HyGear, has been appointed to lead Xebec’s global hydrogen operations as the new Chairman of the Global Hydrogen group, in addition to his role as Chairman of Xebec Europe. This is the first appointment in a series of planned leadership changes and appointments, as the company reorganizes to accommodate future growth. Xebec also announced that Dr Prabhu Rao will be leaving Xebec in his capacity as COO with immediate effect. Mr. Rao continues to be a director of the company, but he is not expected to be nominated for re-election at the next annual meeting of shareholders of the company. Mr. Rao had been the company’s COO since March 2017. The company plans to replace Mr. Rao with a new COO in due course. About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in the deployment of a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas production, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprint and operating costs. Based in Qubec, Canada, Xebec has a global presence with four manufacturing plants, seven Cleantech service centers and three sales offices spread over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com. Caution

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, forward-looking statements) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as plans, research, expectations, estimates, intentions, expectations, beliefs, possibilities, probabilities or variations of. those words, or statements that certain actions, events or results may, will be, could, would, could, will be taken, will occur, will be carried out or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the future appointment by Xebec of a new chief operating officer. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future capital expenditures, income, expenses, profits, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects as well as the expectations of the company. management of Xebec with respect to information concerning the business and the expansion and growth of Xebec’s business, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results, performance, actual prospects and opportunities differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, as well as to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including relevant assumptions and risk factors. set out in Xebec’s public documents, including in the most recent annual management report and analysis and annual information form, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. In addition, if one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements or information. Although Xebec believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing forward-looking statements are reasonable, no undue reliance should be placed on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and no assurance can be given. can be given that such events will occur within the stated timeframes or not at all. Except when required by applicable law, Xebec disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Related links: https://www.xebecinc.com MediaInquiries: Public Relations for Xebec Victor Henriquez, Senior Partner +1514.377.1102 Investor Relations: Xebec Adsorption Inc. Brandon Chow, Director, Investor Relations +1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

