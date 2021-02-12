Vitamin C and zinc don’t reduce symptoms of coronavirus, Cleveland Clinic study finds





CLEVELAND, Ohio Treating coronavirus patients with vitamin C and zinc does not reduce the severity or duration of their symptoms, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic have found in a new study. The study, published Friday in JAMA Open Network, is the first to test the effectiveness of using zinc and vitamin C to treat COVID-19. The researchers ended the trial after six months because they determined that zinc, vitamin C, or a combination of the two had no benefit for coronavirus patients beyond standard care. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been questioned whether certain vitamins, supplements or drugs could be used to prevent infection or treat symptoms. Experts took a cautious approach to recommend any further treatment as there was no data to support their use to treat COVID-19. Researchers at the clinic, from April 2020, decided to test the use of zinc and vitamin C to treat patients with coronavirus. Zinc helps the immune system fight bacteria, viruses and vitamin C has been shown to benefit the immune system. The randomized trial involved 214 coronavirus patients divided into four groups, each receiving specific treatment for 10 days. The first group received high doses of zinc; the second received high doses of vitamin C; the third received both zinc and vitamin C; and the fourth received standard care. Researchers at the clinic ended the trial in October 2020 because vitamin C and zinc did not reduce the severity of patients’ symptoms or the duration of those symptoms, according to the study. The study did not involve any hospitalized patient; all participants were treated on an outpatient basis. The patients were on average 45.2 years old and almost 62% were women. After all the early speculation about various supplements, research is only catching up to provide data, said Dr Milind Desai, director of clinical operations at the clinics’ heart, vascular and thoracic institute. While vitamin C and zinc have been shown to be ineffective as treatment compared to standard care, the study of other therapies continues, Desai said in a press release.

