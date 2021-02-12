Worried about a stock market crash? Consider investing in S&P 500 index funds

Over the past year, the stock market has experienced extreme volatility. While various stock indexes have seen a remarkable recovery from their sharp decline last spring, some investors fear that a stock market bubble has formed and is about to burst.

A whopping 66% of investors said they believe the market is already in a bubble, according to a recent E * TRADE survey, while a further 25% said they expect the market to go down. brings closer to the territory of the bubble.

If we are in a market bubble and that bubble burst, we would likely experience a significant market slowdown. There are ways for investors to guard against this and an option can help protect your savings. This option? Buy S&P 500 index funds.

What are S&P 500 index funds?

The S&P 500 is an indexed list commonly followed by NYSE– and Nasdaq– listed shares of 500 of the largest US companies. It is considered by many to be one of the best barometers of the overall performance of the stock market. The companies included in the index cover a variety of industries – from technology to retail to pharmaceuticals and more. The stocks on the list are chosen by a committee and must meet several criteria before being considered.

Some of the largest companies in the index are Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Facebook. But all are industry leaders, making them one of the strongest companies in the country.

An S&P 500 index fund is an investment vehicle that mirrors the S&P 500 Index – which means that when you buy into the fund, you are effectively investing in the 500 companies that make up the index. There is no direct way to invest in the stock indices themselves, so investing in an index fund is the closest way to owning a portion of the S&P 500. Several funds do, including mutual funds. investment and traded on the stock exchange. funds (ETF).

Here’s why owning a portion of all of these stocks is good if the market crashes.

Protect your money in the event of a market downturn

The S&P 500 has seen substantial volatility over the years, but it has always recovered from downturns. When the dot-com bubble burst in the early 2000s, the S&P 500 lost almost 50% of its value from 2000 to 2002. It eventually recovered.

During the Great Recession, the S&P 500 lost about 48% of its value between 2007 and 2008. But again, it was able to rebound.

Then, when the market collapsed at the start of the COVID-19 2020 pandemic, the S&P 500 lost more than a third of its value in a matter of weeks, which was one of the fastest declines in the world. history of the stock market. But, once again, he recovered.

If the market collapses again (and stock market crashes of one level or another occur with some regularity), there is a very good chance that it will recover.

No investment is immune to periodic downturns, so the key is to focus on investments that show a propensity to rebound. The S&P 500 has proven time and time again that it can rebound even after the worst crashes, making S&P 500 index funds one of the strongest and safest investments available.

Weather storms

It is important to understand that when you invest in S&P 500 index funds, you will always experience short term volatility. This is the nature of the stock market. But the best investments almost always generate positive returns over the long term.

Investing well in the stock market usually means playing the long game. To better ensure growth, the best thing you can do is look for investments that can weather the inevitable storms and come out even stronger.

Even with its volatility, stocks in the S&P 500 have risen on average about 10% per year since the index’s inception in 1957. Buying funds that mimic the S&P 500 and holding them over the long term should help. your investments to achieve similar positive returns.