Stocks close at new records as investors bet on vaccines

Shares closed at new highs on Friday, with investors assessing corporate earnings and optimistic comments on the rollout of the U.S. Covid-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.70 points, or 0.1%, to 31,458.40. The S&P 500 gained 18.45 points, or 0.5%, to 3,934.83, and the



Nasdaq composite



advanced 69.70 points, or 0.5%, to 14,095.47. All three major benchmarks closed at new highs, while small cap



Russell 2000



closed 0.1% higher. For the week, the Dow industrials rose 1%, the S&P 500 by 1.2% and the Nasdaq by 1.7%.

Most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays, but the



Nikkei Index 225



and the Australias S & P / ASX 200 both finished lower. The



Stoxx Europe 600 Index



rose 0.6%, while the German DAX gained 0.1%. The prices of Brent oil and US crude each rose about 2.1%.

News on the vaccine front has been mixed, as a new variant of Covid-19 originating in South Africa has spread to the west coast of the United States. At the same time, however, President Joe Bidens’ administration has arranged to purchase hundreds of millions of additional vaccine doses and will have enough to immunize 300 million Americansmost of the country at the end of July.

The concern of investors is that some vaccines may not be adequately immunized against the new variants. This calls into question the pace of reopening and the prospects for economic recovery.

The last thing anyone wants to see is the increase in new variant cases in the United States, which could still negatively impact economic activity. If such an event ever does occur, it is very likely that it will trigger a sell-off in the S&P 500 and gold prices will rise, chief market analyst Naeem Aslam told clients in a note.

Stronger-than-expected corporate earnings also pushed stocks higher. Of nearly three-quarters of the S&P 500 companies that released fourth-quarter results, more than 80% beat earnings expectations, according to FactSet. If the trend continues, this would be the third highest proportion since the data provider began tracking these statistics in 2008. The S&P 500 is also on track for its first year-over-year quarterly profit growth. to each other since the end of 2019.

Among stocks on the move, shares of Bumble (ticker: BMBL) rose 7.3% after the operator of the dating app climbed 64% when it debuted Thursday. Along with Bumble, Signify Health, Apria Healthcare, creditDepot and medical device company Bioventus also went public on Thursday.

Expedia



(EXPE) fell 2.3% after the online travel service posted a larger-than-expected net loss. The company said it lost $ 2.64 per share, against estimates of $ 1.92. Expedia reported revenue of $ 920 million, lower than the forecast of $ 1.1 billion.

Walt



Disney



(DIS) fell 1.7% even after the company broke earnings per share estimates, posting a profit of 32 cents, against estimates of a loss of 41 cents. The company said revenue was $ 16.25 billion, which exceeded expectations of $ 15.9 billion.

Restaurant Brands International



(QSR) slipped 0.2% after Baird downgraded the stock to Neutral after outperforming.

Norwegian Cruise Line



(NCLH) fell 1%. Berenberg downgraded his title rating to Hold from Buy.

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at [email protected]